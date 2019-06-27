OAKWOOD — A family-based band with several top-10 singles is coming to Oakwood on Saturday to play at Exit 210 Saloon, 2414 U.S. 150.
Parmalee first hit it big in summer 2012 with their single “Musta Had a Good Time.”
The band is named after the tiny North Carolina town where Matt Thomas and his brother, Scott, grew up. His dad and uncle were in the band back then.
It’s still a close-knit group. Matt Thomas does lead vocals his brother plays drums, their cousin Barry Knox is the bassist and childhood friend Josh McSwain plays guitar.
They spend 150 days a year on the road, including traveling time, so it’s a good thing this family gets along.
“We have our moments. We get along fairly good,” he said. “We have to. We have the same common denominator; we’re on the same team.”
Thomas is still grateful for how he grew up, learning guitar from his father — and from watching TV.
“I was probably 12, and dad showed us a little bit,” he said. “I watched TV to learn their licks — this was before YouTube. I’d jam along with the TV. When you’re that age, you’re just a sponge.”
The tutelage ended up with a bunch of hits, including Platinum-certified “Carolina,” “Close Your Eyes” and “Already Callin’ You Mine.”
Matt Thomas isn’t the only songwriter in Parmalee — the whole band hashes it out — but he probably likes it the most out of all the members.
He lives in downtown Nashville, Tenn., which is where he loves to write.
“They told us we gotta be here and that’s the truth. We’ve been here since 2011, right when we got signed,” he said.
He said sitting around waiting to get to the next gig offers time for inspiration, but “I love writing in Nashville.”
Parmalee will be in the studio soon, trying out some new songs. A full album is a possibility, he said.
They’re doing 10 shows in a row right now, “so we’ll see how it goes right after that, doing some recording,” Matt Thomas said.
They have a new video out for “Be Alright,” which is actually a song about a situation that is not that great.
He’s happy with it.
As for playing Exit 210, he’s excited.
“We’ve done stadiums, we’ve done every venue you could possibly imagine from arenas to back yards,” he said.