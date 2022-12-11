DANVILLE — With AMC Theatre at Village Mall set to close Monday, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he'd reach out "to see what's going on and if there's any way to reverse course. If not, we'll work hard to bring another iteration of movie-going to town!"
In a Facebook post, Williams said the decision will impact a staff, "some of whom have been there for decades. They receive monthly financial statements, and our theater is profitable, so everyone is at a loss as to why this is happening."
Village Mall, a smaller market indoor shopping center, was once home for Target, Hobby Lobby, JCPenney, Waldenbooks and Steve and Berry's.
AMC Entertainment purchased the Village Mall theater in 2010.