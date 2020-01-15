Danville native Irving Azoff is part of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class, it was announced today.
The noted music manager has watched the finances for several bands, but is best-known as the manager of the Eagles since 1974.
Azoff's career has taken him far from Danville and the University of Illinois, which he attended before heading to California for his life's work.
The induction ceremony is May 2 in Cleveland. The Saturday night show will be on HBO, televised live for the first time.
Others in the Class of 2020: Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails , T. Rex, the Doobie Brothers and Depeche Mode.