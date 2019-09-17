DANVILLE — The Danville Symphony Orchestra is assembling a choir to perform with the orchestra during two concerts in the 2019-20 season.
The choir, directed by Marty Lindvahl, will perform a selection of Christmas songs during the orchestra’s “Stars for Julius” concert, set for 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St.
Songs include “Mary, Did You Know,” “Some Children See Him,” “God Bless Us Everyone,” and “Carols of the Night.”
The choir will also combine with the high school’s Delegation choir to perform “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Holiday Favorites,” and the “Hallelujah Chorus,” from Handel’s “Messiah.”
Rehearsals will be held in the high school’s choral room from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 3 through Dec. 5, excluding Halloween and Thanksgiving. A dress rehearsal with the orchestra will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
The DSO choir will also perform at the symphony’s “Stars of the Silver Screen” concert, set for 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 25 at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium.
Songs will be from “The Lion King,” “Beetlejuice,” “Gone with the Wind,” and “The Prince of Egypt.”
Rehearsal dates will be set at a later date.
Choral experience is recommended, and people may be asked to do a vocal-range placement check.
For more information, contact Lindvahl at mslindvahl@gmail.com or 217-260-0371.