Jeff D'Alessio
Editor
Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
URBANA — Urbana Bands’ “Room to Grow” campaign is more than halfway to its $100,000 fundraising goal, with “50,000-something” already committed, group leader and retired 30-year teacher Karen DeBauche reported to the school board.
Add that to $200,000 in district-designated COVID-19 relief funding and a good-sized chunk of Urbana schools’ sales tax revenue to make up the difference of a project with an early estimated price tag of $600,000 — and the high school band should have its long-awaited new space sometime in 2023, which just so happens to be the 100th anniversary of the program.
Board President Paul Poulosky cited two reasons he supports the move. The biggie: “They’re really not fitting very well in the (current) space” and deserve better.
“That, combined with the fact that across Wright Street, (Champaign Central‘s referendum-backed band) facilities have really improved,” becoming practically “palatial.”
Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum reminded the board and band backers that the project is up against the clock, with the $200,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds having to be “completely spent” by September 2023.
Report card takeaway: Address chronic absenteeism
Tentative plans call for work to begin in March, with the project completed in time for the start of the school year.
First among the seven steps Assistant Superintendent Kim Norton recommends the district take in response to the results of its state-issued report card: “Address chronic absenteeism through an educational campaign to stakeholders.”
Under the state’s definition, students fall into that category if they miss 10 percent or more of classes in a given school year, with or without a valid excuse. That applies to 46.5 percent of Urbana students in 2021-22, fifth-highest among 43 area districts.
It’s the highest Urbana’s rate has been — by double digits — in the four years’ worth of state data included in this year’s report cards, going from 35.6 percent in 2018-19 to 22.8, 26.0 and 46.5 in 2021-22.
