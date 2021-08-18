CHAMPAIGN — The directors of two critically acclaimed recent releases and one comedic cult classic are headed to Champaign next month with the movies they made, part of Ebertfest 22.
On Wednesday, organizers unveiled the first five films to be shown Sept. 8-11 at downtown Champaign's Virginia Theatre at the festival named after Pulitzer Prize-winning critic and Urbana native Roger Ebert.
The lineup will include:
— The Farrelly brothers' "There's Something About Mary," which prompted Ebert to write 23 years ago in a three-out-of-four-stars review: "I love it when a movie takes control, sweeps away my doubts and objections, and compels me to laugh. ... After months and months of comedies that did not make me laugh, here at last is one that did."
Bobby Farrelly will be among the festival guests.
— The 2021 drama "The White Tiger," nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Director Ramin Bahrani — a festival favorite — will accompany the film to C-U.
“Ramin Bahrani is one of the festival’s dearest friends," said Ebertfest director Nate Kohn, noting that next month's will be the director's fifth appearance, following previous trips with “99 Homes,” “Goodbye Solo,” “Chop Shop” and “Man Push Cart."
— The 2020 comedy/drama "French Exit," starring Michelle Pfeiffer and directed by Azazel Jacobs, who's also scheduled to be a part of this year's festival. It will be his first trip back since 2012, when "Terri" was shown at the Virginia.
— By popular fan demand, Ebertfest 22 will include a Hitchcock film — one of the festival founder's favorites, 1935's "The 39 Steps."
“We’re answering our fans’ requests for a Hitchcock film at the festival by including a lesser-seen work of the great director," host Chaz Ebert said. "‘The 39 Steps’ is an early work that already contains all the wonderful elements that Hitchcock is known for, and it was among Roger’s favorite all-time movies."
— The 2021 documentary "Summer of Soul," which chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a six-week event that featured a lineup of Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, The 5th Dimension, The Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Blinky Williams and Sly and the Family Stone.
After the film's showing, audience members will be treated to a live performance by the band Chicago Soul Spectacular.
Organizers also announced Wednesday that all adult festival goers will be expected to either be vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the event. Masks will be required to enter Ebertfest events.
"The festival is extending a refund policy to all pass holders who cannot meet the requirements," organizers said.