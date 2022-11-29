CHAMPAIGN — Carlo Anzelmo, the “mayor of the Virginia Theatre,” is being warmly remembered as the man who never met a stranger, had a flair for gardening, was a wonderful cook and taught great life lessons.
“He was always such a warm person, friendly, just made you feel good to be around him,” said Mark Williams of Champaign.
Mr. Anzelmo, 89, died Nov. 20 from complications of COVID-19 and Parkinson’s disease. He was just 10 days shy of his 90th birthday and would have celebrated 63 years of marriage with wife Peggy on Nov. 21.
“He was so dynamic. A short man, but full of life and full of energy. It was interesting to watch him at the Virginia. He’d be at Door 4. That was their spot,” Williams said of the busiest door, where Mr. Anzelmo and his wife held court for more than 20 years as stalwart volunteers.
“People would be lined up to greet him. He seemed to know everyone that came in. And if he didn’t know them on the way in, he would by the time they left,” Williams said.
“His personality was overwhelming, very outgoing,” Peggy Anzelmo said of her late spouse.
A career in food sales that kept him on the road five days a week for 40 years fostered his ability to talk to a post and get it to answer.
“That was a perfect job. He could talk to anyone,” she said of the man with whom she indeed fell in love at first sight.
She was 18 and he was 24, both attending night classes at a junior college in Chicago. He was taking advantage of the G.I. Bill following 16 months of military service in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955.
“I was only 18 and not ready to settle down,” she said. “We dated, and in 1959, when I was 21, we got married.”
By that time, her husband was already a seasoned cook.
Having worked in a butcher shop as a young man, grown up in an Italian family where both parents cooked and received training in the Army as a cook, Anzelmo had far more culinary skills than the average male of his generation.
Good thing.
“I did not know how to cook when we got married,” said Peggy Anzelmo. “I wasn’t terribly interested.”
Carlo was and fostered her love for cooking “as a good coach in the background.”
“He would read cookbooks the way I read novels,” said Peggy Anzelmo, who is retired from the Champaign Public Library, where she worked in technical services.
Her husband worked for Eisner Foods, a job that brought the couple and their children, then ages 1 and 3, to Champaign in 1967. They bought a home that the Anzelmos have lived in ever since.
“We just liked the atmosphere of a small town. We liked the people, the area,” said Peggy Anzelmo, also a Chicago native.
Mr. Anzelmo retired from his paying job in about 1997 but hardly slowed for a minute.
The couple always had a hearty vegetable garden, which he planted and she tended while he was away. Honing his gardening acumen, he became a Champaign County Master Gardener.
Tabitha Elder, a coordinator for the University of Illinois Extension program, said he graduated from the class in 1997 and became a garden-buddy mentor, help-desk staffer and volunteer at the home and garden show and tree walk, and spent countless hours in the brand-new Idea Garden on Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.
“The Champaign County Master Gardener community remembers his kindness, positive attitude and that he always made people feel welcome, appreciated and loved,” Elder said. “His legacy will never be forgotten, and we will continue spreading his seeds of positivity as we help others learn to grow.”
His gardening segued well into his love for cooking and sharing his culinary artistry.
“He had a friend that he knew teaching computer classes at Urbana Adult Education and she knew he was interested in cooking. She said, ‘You should teach a class,’” his wife said.
For years, he did just that, teaching hands-on authentic Italian food preparation to 25 students at a time in spring and fall sessions.
“The classes filled up instantly and there were always waiting lists,” said Peggy Anzelmo, who eventually joined her husband in the cooking-class venture.
Nancy Komlanc of Bloomington, formerly of Champaign, was fortunate to snag an opening.
“I just wanted to learn about Italian cooking. I came by myself, walked in the door and here’s a man dressed in a chef’s jacket with a big smile, his arms wide open, kissing me on both cheeks,” she said.
The overly friendly gesture from the stranger was the beginning of a long and warm friendship between her and the Anzelmos. It also included about a dozen other budding Italian chefs who formed their own club that met regularly for dinners for more than 20 years and still gets together about once a year.
“He went to great effort and had beautiful handouts of recipes, I mean good recipes,” she emphasized. “His raspberry crostata is to die for.”
She praised his hands-on approach to teaching and for educating his students on what to have in a well-stocked pantry.
“You could set yourself up to be a really good cook. That’s what we do, everybody in our group. That’s because of Carlo,” Komlanc said.
Peggy Anzelmo said she and her husband were blessed to be able to travel widely, including five trips to Italy. On the last, they they found the hometown in Sicily of Mr. Anzelmo’s father, who immigrated to the U.S. at age 23 in 1923.
Despite having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s several years ago, Peggy Anzelmo said her husband was willing to keep up his volunteer work at the Virginia. His balance a big precarious, he remained the stationary door greeter while she showed patrons to their seats.
Jeff Headley, the front-of-house coordinator at the Virginia, said the dynamic duo are in “top 1 percent” of the 200 to 300 volunteers he relies on to keep the theater running.
“He was a wonderful man and was volunteering for years and years before I came here,” he said of the man who playfully dubbed him “Jeffers.”
Like other employees and volunteers, Headley loved to watch Mr. Anzelmo work his magic on theater-goers, particularly at Ebertfest, where Chaz Ebert always entered at Door 4.
“He wanted to be a face she could remember,” said Headley of Mr. Anzelmo’s affinity for greeting people at the main door.
“I definitely am going to miss Carlo and the way he went about life. That’s the type of man I’d like to be,” he said.