CHAMPAIGN — It was a Monday afternoon when the longtime Virginia Theatre volunteer usher got the invitation of a lifetime. A movie date with Roger Ebert.
Ebert knew that many of the volunteer ushers wouldn’t get the chance to see many movies during the actual festival. So he invited them to attend the preview showing of every film, where the critic finalized his pre- and post-film comments.
Don Wauthier, an agricultural and biological engineer, had been an usher at the Virginia since the early ’90s. He’d popped in for the special 70 mm showing of “Lawrence of Arabia.”
Knowing the film’s runtime was three hours, 45 minutes, Wauthier unlocked the concession stand, fired up the popcorn and soda machines and headed up to the balcony with his grub. And there he was.
“You’ve got popcorn!” Ebert said to him. “Got any more?”
Wauthier had made a whole batch, so Ebert followed him downstairs and got some too.
When they returned to the balcony, Wauthier started moving away from Ebert’s seat. The man was working, after all. But Ebert beckoned him back, and he then got to see the 1962 classic accompanied by astute comments from the late critic.
“He didn’t have to do that for me; I’m just one of the volunteers,” Wauthier said. “He was a great guy.”
With all 22 Ebertfests under his belt, Wauthier has plenty of memories to share. He’s a prime witness to the culture of the unique festival, and how it’s transformed over two decades.
Wauthier spoke to The News-Gazette during a morning lull in his schedule, watching the door of the theater during the showings of “Lifeline” and “Passing.”
He’s been a Champaign resident since graduating from the University of Illinois in 1978. He’s worked at Berns, Clancy & Associates, an Urbana engineering and surveying firm, since 1983.
Wauthier’s experience as an usher for films at the theater dates to 1997’s “Cyberfest,” where Ebert hosted a showing of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” in honor of the “birthday” of the hostile HAL 9000 computer in Urbana. This was the inspiration for the broader festival celebrating overlooked films, which began in 1999.
“Ebertfest is probably the biggest event the Virginia Theatre does during the course of the year, and there are dozens of festival pass-holders who’ve been to all 22 festivals, and hundreds more who’ve gone for the last 10 years or more,” Wauthier said. “I call them ‘Ebertfest friends.’”
He recognizes the familiar faces of these far-flung friendships and meets up with some every year. Festival friends hail from all across the country, and he’s had run-ins in unexpected places, like the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.
Wauthier said he was reading a book during a layover when a festival friend approached and said, “Hey, Don, nice to see you.” The two spent the next two hours chatting at the airport bar.
“Instead of sitting silently with ourselves, we had a friend,” he said.
The setup of the festival has changed a bit since he first started. There’s no longer unassigned seating, where pass-holders would cram the theater early to get the best seats. Back then, Wauthier was a “line monitor,” making sure the snaking mass of attendees was doing all right.
It takes place earlier in the day now, and there aren’t quite as many A-list actors and directors stopping in for Q&As, Wauthier said, probably because Ebert isn’t here to persuade them anymore.
“But the movies themselves, they’re still doing a wonderful job of selecting films like Roger would’ve selected,” Wauthier said. The common refrain from attendees this week was that it was filled with “Roger movies.”
After a two-year, three-cancellation hiatus, those diehards were raring to reunite.
“It’s been hugs and ‘great to see you’s and catching up from two or three years of not having seen everybody, and in some cases, wondering where somebody is,” Wauthier said.
He’s working all four movies today, and he said he’ll work as many more festivals as he can.
“It is too much fun to do what we do to consider stopping,” he said.