‘Tis the season for Ralphie, Rudolph and that rotten, ‘nasty-wasty skunk with the soul full of gunk,’ Mr. Grinch.
For something a little lighter, we convened a panel of actors, directors and producers and asked: Who’s the character in a Christmas movie you can’t get enough of this time of year?
The cast of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’
Says 1975 University of Illinois grad STEPHEN TOBOLOWSKY, whose acting roles include playing ‘Ned the Head’ in ‘Groundhog Day’: “Always and forever Jimmy Stewart in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ It’s nice for the idealists to win occasionally, and I’ve always been partial to stories where the guy gets the librarian.”
Says ‘Bridesmaids’ and ‘Last Christmas’ director PAUL FEIG: “Every time Mr. Potter is on screen, I laugh because he’s the absolute epitome of the person who has zero Christmas spirit.
“He makes Scrooge look simply misunderstood. There is nothing redeeming about him and he even has a guy who looks like an undertaker who pushes him around in his wheelchair.
“He never changes from the beginning of the movie until the end — no epiphany that fills him with Christmas spirit, no vulnerable side that George Bailey can crack; he even tries to get George arrested on Christmas Eve after Uncle Billy accidentally drops the bank’s deposit into his lap, leading to my favorite line in the movie that is quoted a lot in my house — in response to George yelling ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Potter,’ Mr. Potter yells back, ‘And happy new year … in jail.”
“Unrelenting evil, a great face, a hilarious voice, he even apparently has sweaty evil feeling hands since George abandons his dream of traveling to Europe after shaking Potter’s mitt — it all adds up to Christmas villain gold.”
Says Cameron from ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ — aka ALAN RUCK (UI Class of ’79): “My favorite is Clarence Odbody, an ‘AS2’ — Angel Second Class.”
Says BOB GAZZALE, president and CEO of the American Film Institute: “Hands down, my favorite quote from a holiday film is ‘I burped.’ That’s the line from young Tommy Bailey in Frank Capra’s eternal classic.
“For me, it’s a powerful reminder that even in the darkest of times — as George Bailey begins to crumble under the pressure of the world around him, perhaps mirroring our endurance of 2020 — there are joyous, youthful moments of truth that inspire us to smile and that there’s a happy ending on the way.”
Willie and Gin Slagel from ‘Bad Santa’
Says director JEREMIAH CHECHIK, the brains behind ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’: “Billy Bob Thornton’s Willie as bad Santa is my favorite character.
“The idea of turning the classic feel-good holiday into the frustration and rage that a whole lotta people feel at this time of year is brilliantly manifested by Willie with a hilarious comic outcome.
“It seems to allow people to express how they may really feel about the contradictions of the ‘holiday spirit’ often wrapped up in booze and loneliness — but with the sweetness of candy canes. Love the film.”
Says producer/director JUDD APATOW, whose comedic classics include ‘Anchorman’ and ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’: “I love Bernie Mac. He was the funniest.
“Sadly, we don’t have enough Bernie Mac performances out there so I will watch this one over and over.”
The Bumpus family’s next-door neighbors: Ralphie, Randy, Mother and The Old Man Parker
Says St. Thomas More Theatre Director MISSY MARQUART: “I can’t get enough of Randy, Ralphie’s little brother in my all-time favorite holiday movie, ‘A Christmas Story.’
“It’s a stellar and genuine performance from young Ian Petrella; he’s the perfect foil for Ralphie — as all younger siblings should be.
“Every line of his makes me laugh: ‘I can’t put my arms down.’ ‘Hey, kid’ — after getting knocked down on the walk to school and he can’t get up because he’s so bundled in snow gear. And the iconic ‘Daddy’s gonna kill Ralphie,’ delivered while he’s hiding under the kitchen sink. His performance is comedy gold.”
Says Twin City Theatre Co. Board President JOHN TILFORD: “I think the most fun character is The Old Man in ‘A Christmas Story.’ Really, what’s not to like about the sweet, Christmas-loving father? I played The Old Man several years ago in the play and have great memories — and the leg lamp.”
Marv from ‘Home Alone’
Says 2008 UI acting alumna AMANDA DRINKALL: “Daniel Stern as Marv in ‘Home Alone’ is one of my favorites, mainly because of how much my dad loves him. The moment when he screams with the tarantula on his face brings my dad to tears with laughter.
“Not being able to see my parents this holiday season has been tough, but having those memories while watching a family favorite is a small comfort.”
Rizzo the Rat
Says 2011 UI alumna KAYE FOLEY, a producer on HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’: “‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ is a favorite holiday movie of mine, and while Michael Caine acting his heart out alongside a bunch of muppets is one reason why, Rizzo the Rat might be the other.
“He adds a lovely, irreverent, comic relief to the classic tale. ‘Light the lamp, not the rat.’ And I know Charles Dickens is a great writer, or whatever, but I would say the Muppets really elevated ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and Rizzo is sorely missed in any other rendition.”
Will Ferrell as Buddy Hobbs in ‘Elf’
Says 1993 UI acting alumna CHENE LAWSON, of ‘The Young and the Restless’ fame: “It’d have to be Will Ferrell as ‘Elf.’ He’s so innocent and honest.
“That scene where he’s wandering around New York and finds gum on the railing at the subway and says ‘Someone left their gum here,’ then tries to hurriedly eat all the old chewing gum on the railing before they come back to claim it, is disgusting yet exactly what a 3-year-old might do, so it’s hysterical. Love him.”
The most famous reindeer of all
Says actor, filmmaker, Urbana native and UI alumna ADRIA DAWN: “It’s gotta be the old-school stop motion classic, ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.’
“I can’t get enough of that adorable outsider Rudolph, especially when he sings to us: ‘Why am I such a misfit?’
“This lil’ red-headed weirdo feels you, Rudy. You are misfit magic. Own it, baby, own it.
“Keep lighting the way for us but keep your dentist friend away from me.”
Tim Allen in ‘The Santa Clause’
Says 2015 UI acting alumna CASSANDRA CUSHMAN: “My favorite is Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin/Santa in ‘The Santa Clause’ — original only. It was such a fun spin on the tale when I was a kid, and his dry, specific humor still makes me laugh every time.
“My favorite line is when the elf Judy rebukes his flirtation, saying, ‘Thanks, but I’m seeing someone in wrapping.’”
Not a Christmas movie, per se, but ...
Says Oscar winner DAVID FRANKEL, who directed 'The Devil Wears Prada': “One of my favorite Christmas movie moments isn’t really a Christmas movie: it’s the last chapter of ‘When Harry Met Sally.’
"There’s a lovely montage of iconic Christmastime moments in New York City — you can celebrate Christmas anywhere but you can only really experience it in New York — building eventually to the final scene where Billy Crystal finds Meg Ryan at a New Year’s party.
"Billy’s character is smart and neurotic. Like most men, he struggles to express his feelings, and like most Jews, he embraces the spirit of Christmas more than his rabbi would prefer.
“In the movie’s concluding sequence — spoiler alert after 30 years — he realizes that he’s in love with his best friend and shows up uninvited at New Year’s to, yes, express those too-long-unspoken feelings.
"There are so many good lines packed into the final three minutes but the one that resonates the most is the climax to his declaration of love: ‘I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.’”
Liam Neeson’s Daniel in ‘Love, Actually’
Says Rantoul High theatre teacher MIKEL MATTHEWS: “Raising your dead wife’s child and being a good and loving father when you don’t quite have that father-son relationship is fascinating to me.
"Dealing with grief and forging a very important bond where it’s easy to feel like maybe you don’t belong in it isn’t something that I think gets explored enough.”