Big 10: How to make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers, by as-seen-on-TV chefs
The dilemma: It’s been three days since Thanksgiving, and your fridge is still filled to the brim with containers of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole.
The solution? We asked as-seen-on-TV chefs for their best bits of advice on repurposing mounds of leftovers.
EVELYN GARCIA, Season 19 runner-up, ‘Top Chef’ on Bravo
“As a huge fan of Thanksgiving dinner, I love to eat it for days, honestly. One of my favorite ways to repurpose most of the dishes is by making it into a pot pie, and it’s always a huge hit with my family.
“I already have a base with the country gravy. Add in the leftover veggie sides, dice up the turkey, swirl in some of the cranberry sauce and finish with a biscuit topping — and it just hits different.
“Hope y’all give it a try.”
KELSEY BARNARD CLARK, Season 16 winner, ‘Top Chef’
“Soup is my go-to and favorite way to use up all the leftovers.
“Save that turkey carcass, veggies, pasta, rice — you name it — for a turkey-and-rice or minestrone soup.”
CARLA HALL, two-year contestant on 'Top Chef'
"I didn't do anything interesting with the leftovers this year. I'll have them exactly the way they were on Thanksgiving.
"Sandwiches, ham, turkey dressing and cranberry sauce on rolls and biscuits are definitely in my future."
HUGH ACHESON, ‘Top Chef Masters’ contestant turned ‘Top Chef’ judge
“Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday to reassess how you are cooking and the footprint you are leaving when you do.
“Food waste is a horrible reality, which can be fixed if we truly use everything that we buy, and not throw away half of it. Some of the skillsets to fix the problem are just food acumen and having a handle on what is possible with a pile of leftovers.
“Think about a turkey as four meals in one: It is the start of the shop that turns into a stock, then a gumbo, a sandwich, a pot pie or a tetrazzini.
“Stuffing is wonderful pan-toasted in butter for a side.
“As for the vegetable part of your plate, think about the possible:
“Those beautiful beets with their greens from the farmer’s market are two dishes in one vegetable: the beets are roasted and tossed with butter and poppy seeds, the greens are quickly sautéed in butter with a bit of lemon juice and sea salt at the end.
“My favorite allium is always a star as well: The whites of leeks can be used to make a leek bread pudding, the pale greens for stuffing and the dark greens for your turkey stock. Use it all.”
GRAHAM ELLIOT, judge on six seasons of Fox’s ‘MasterChef’
“Here’s my fun idea: Thanksgiving 2.0. Everyone has family, friends and loved ones come over to enjoy turkey with all the sides and fixings. This time, instead of eating the leftovers out of Tupperware containers in the days that follow, do this:
“Spend the days after Thanksgiving creating soups, baked goods and creative sides out of your leftovers, then package them up and bring them to coworkers and others that weren’t able to join you at the table.”
NANCY FULLER, host of Food Network’s ‘Farmhouse Rules’
“My family is so large that the leftovers are scarce, but if you’re left with a bit of sweet potato casserole with maple syrup and marshmallows and a few bites of winter squash, plus a grocery-store pie crust ... it’s a brand new pie. And delicious.
“Thanksgiving soup is another favorite. I know it doesn’t sound right to even consider it, but use that little bit of gravy, stuffing, mashed potato, turkey bits, meat off the leg and thigh — if there is any left — and add a little more broth and a tablespoon of Bell’s seasoning ... soup. More deliciousness.”
GABE ERALES, Season 18 winner, ‘Top Chef’
“I have always found more fun in the creativity of repurposing leftovers than I do creating recipes for Thanksgiving. I always take the approach of making things that we crave on non-Thanksgiving days.
“One of my favorite repurpose dishes is relleno negro, a classic dish from the Yucatan of turkey braised in recado negro, a black paste made of spices and burnt chile ashes. Relleno negro makes some pretty incredible tacos or tortas, which we love to eat at all times of the day.
“Another classic repurpose in our family is flautas ahogadas. Leftover turkey and ham are shredded and rolled into flautas, then fried and served drowning in a spicy habanero tomato broth covered with lightly pickled cabbage.
“My best advice for repurposing is to break the monotony of the Thanksgiving flavors by using the leftovers to create something you would crave on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.”
DALE TALDE, contestant on 10 seasons of Food Network’s ‘Beat Bobby Flay’
“I try to keep leftovers to a minimum, but one of my favorite ways to get rid of them all is by making a stock, adding the leftover gravy, bringing it to a boil, simmering and straining.
“Then add rice and make a version of Filipino arroz caldo with turkey meat. The side can be used from toppings, green bean casserole, Brussels sprouts and stuffing. Top it with crispy garlic, scallion and lemon.”
JOE SASTO, Season 15 finalist, ‘Top Chef’
“Growing up in my family, the holiday leftovers were often more prized than the big meal itself. Just about everyone looked forward to the sandwiches we would assemble in the days that followed for brunch, lunch and dinner.
“We were always partial to dark rye bread for the best holiday leftover sandwich, but I recommend something that can stand up to the variety of ingredients you intend to assemble.
“More recently, I’ve been incorporating leftovers into pasta fillings or a ragu. Putting together some of your favorite bites, pulsing in a food processor — and maybe even sneaking in some cheese for good measure — will leave you with a delicious filling to stuff into your favorite pasta parcels.”
TIFFANY DERRY, Season 7 fan favorite award winner, ‘Top Chef’
“If you are left with mounds of leftovers, I’m going to need you to work on portions next year. LOL.
“Seriously, though, if you found yourself with lots of braised greens, go ahead and freeze all of it. I get it — I normally want to get rid of everything because I’m so tired of all of it, but that feeling will pass and you will have a wonderful side later that requires minimum time to heat.
“There are many dishes that would do well in the freezer so make your freezer your friend.
“Next, it’s soup season. Using turkey or ham, let it simmer all day and then add in some veggies or even pasta at the end. If you have roasted carrots or squash, add all that in the last minute. I love repurposing a meal and finishing with fresh herbs and some lemon zest. It works every time.”
HAROLD DIETERLE, Season 1 winner, ‘Top Chef’
“I have been playing with different leftover sandwich constructs, including a stuffing-gravy hybrid, which is really amazing. You have to eat it immediately, though — otherwise, the bread gets a little soggy.
“The sandwich ingredients: toasted sourdough bread, roasted turkey breast, roasted sweet potatoes and stuffing gravy, with jellied cranberry sauce smeared on the toasted bread.”
NELSON GERMAN, Season 18 contestant, 'Top Chef'
"I love Thanksgiving leftovers as, for one, the food will taste even better the next day — especially when you store your left over turkey meat doused in turkey gravy. It will absorb those delicious juices and when you reheat, it will be juicy and tender.
"I also love breaking down my turkey leftovers in parts for different preparations, something I learned from my mom. For example, we would shred the turkey thighs and store them in a container for our Dominican 'shepherd's pie.' We would take leftover mashed potatoes and layer them with turkey, Dominican roast pork, leftover oxtail, then bake.
"We would slice the left over turkey breast and store it for sandwiches but separating it into two portions as one has to be for turkey stew. It's almost like you're creating a leftover meal plan for you and your family. It's super fun and delicious."