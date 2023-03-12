With Oscar weekend here and Ebertfest 23 on deck, we asked filmmakers and others in the entertainment biz to finish this sentence in the first installment of a two-part miniseries: The award for the best film not to be named Best Picture goes to ...
DAVID FRANKEL
Director won Oscar for best short film in 1996 (“Dear Diary”), won praise from critics for one of 2006’s greatest hits (“The Devil Wears Prada”)
“I wrote my college political-science senior thesis about the novels and films of Vietnam, in 1980. At the time, there were already a handful of great novels but there was really only one great movie about the Vietnam war — ‘APOCALYPSE NOW,’ written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola — and, perhaps not surprisingly, it has never been surpassed.
“Five years later, Oliver Stone captured his own war experience effectively in ‘Platoon,’ which won Best Picture, and the next year Stanley Kubrick made ‘Full Metal Jacket.’ But ‘Apocalypse Now’ set the bar so high — each character iconic, each performance memorable, each sequence another chapter of cinema history, its roots in (Joseph) Conrad’s ‘Heart of Darkness’ brilliantly modernized — that later films about Vietnam seem like mere afterthoughts.
“Somehow, one of the most ambitious films in Hollywood history lost the Oscar in 1980 to ‘Kramer vs. Kramer,’ a lovely and affecting movie about the challenges of marriage and parenting among upper middle class New Yorkers, featuring extraordinary, Oscar-winning performances by Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep.
“In an equally hard-to-reconcile-today vote, the next year, ‘Raging Bull‘ lost the Oscar to ‘Ordinary People.’
“The Academy often struggles to recognize the most ambitious filmmakers when they’re at their best, pushing the boundaries of art. ‘Apocalypse Now,’ extraordinary in so many ways, will always be one of the greatest films not to win Best Picture.”
JOHN McNAUGHTON
Former UI undergrad directed 1986’s ‘Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer,’ 1993’s ‘Mad Dog and Glory,’ 1998’s ‘Wild Things’
“Two films by Martin Scorsese come to mind, and they are ‘RAGING BULL‘ and ‘GOODFELLAS,’ both of which were nominated for Best Picture and Best Director but did not win.
“Finally, Scorsese won both Oscars for ‘The Departed‘ in 2007, which, in my opinion, should have been his third win for best director and best film.”
DIABLO CODY
Illinois native won Oscar for best original screenplay for 2007’s ‘Juno’
“I have two answers to this one, and the first is painfully obvious: ‘BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN.’ Nothing against the film that won (“Crash”), but Brokeback destroyed me and at the time, it seemed like it might have lost because the Academy’s aging voting base wasn’t ready for it. So that was a heartbreaker.
“My other favorite also-ran is ‘THERE WILL BE BLOOD,’ which was nominated for Best Picture the year I was at the awards. The movie that took it, ‘No Country For Old Men,’ is an undeniable masterpiece, but TWBB is still in my top five films of all time.
“I did get to meet Daniel Day-Lewis backstage right after he won for Best Actor, and I’ll never forget his ear-to-earn grin. He was so cute.
“Oh, and as for great movies that were never even nominated? ‘Anchorman‘ should have gotten a best-screenplay nom at the very least.”
DOMINIC FUMUSA
UI grad played Edie Falco’s husband in Showtime’s ‘Nurse Jackie,’ Marine ‘Tig’ Tiegen in ’13 Hours’
“I was just thinking the other day of a film I first saw over a decade ago when it first came out; I fell in love with it back then but I hadn’t seen it in a few years, so I decided to watch it again this past weekend. It holds up beautifully well.
“It’s called ‘BLUE VALENTINE,’ written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, starring Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling. The movie was not nominated for Best Picture but Williams did get a Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination.
“It is a powerful, brilliant, breathtaking film. It tells the story of two young lovers falling in and out of love over the course of about six or seven years. It goes back and forth from present day to when they first met.
“The level of commitment and honesty from both Michelle and Ryan is exceptional. It’s one of those films that feels so real at times that it becomes hard to watch. Their characters’ pain is devastating to witness. And unlike most stories of this nature, there doesn’t seem to be one inciting moment that makes it all go south.
“In fact, I read (Roger) Ebert’s comments on the film and he said many critics were saying Cianfrance doesn’t seem to know why the relationship fails, and Roger in his omniscient, profound wisdom, wrote something like: ‘Do any of us ever know?’
“It’s a great movie and a masterclass in independent film.”
ROD LURIE
Directed 2000’s ‘The Contender,’ which earned a four-star review from Roger Ebert
“Tough question. My favorite film of all time is ‘All The President’s Men,’ which lost the best picture Oscar to ‘Rocky.’ But Alan Pakula’s film wasn’t a full-on game-changer, it wasn’t one that changed the trajectory of cinema.
“Those kind of films never seem to be honored by the Academy with the top prize — maybe because the kind of change they represent is difficult for the mostly older generation of voters to come to grips with.
“In that category come films like ‘Citizen Kane‘ and ‘Pulp Fiction,’ which, if we could go back and revote, would almost certainly now win.
“In this particular realm I am going to go with ‘2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY‘ because it wasn’t even nominated for Best Picture, an egregious slight that needs to be pointed out — though Stanley Kubrick was nominated for director and personally won the special effects award.
“Kubrick’s film blew up everything; structure, pace, messaging. The film was an unapologetic tour of a man’s brain. You didn’t learn so much about society or the human condition as you did about Kubrick himself. And that is what great art should be — or at least what makes it unique — the work of an individual mind.
“It is difficult to categorize ‘2001’ as even a science-fiction film. It was more futurism — right? — mixed with a kind of spiritual-human meditation when it is all said and done.
“I would say that Kubrick’s movie — like so many of his others, especially ‘Paths of Glory’ — influenced the generations of those to follow. From a technological point of view, that is quite correct. What would ‘Close Encounters‘ or ‘Interstellar‘ be without it? But from an artistic point of view it is almost impossible to replicate — because nobody is Kubrick, nobody has that mind.
‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ was not nominated for best picture in a year where the winner was ‘Oliver!‘”
MICHAEL PHILLIPS
Chicago Tribune film critic and Ebertfest regular
“Take literally any year — 1938, for example. The film version, not great, of ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ won Best Picture, beating out ‘The Adventures of Robin Hood‘ and ‘Grand Illusion‘ — never mind the unnominated classic ‘Holiday’ with Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, a screen adaptation of a play that is as good today as it was then.
“But because I love ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN‘ so much, I’ll go with that one — failed to get a Best Picture nomination for 1952, and that was the year of Cecil B. DeMille’s circus melodrama ‘The Greatest Show on Earth‘ getting the top prize at the Oscars.
“What? No! Is it too late to correct that?”
ERIC PIERSON
Two-degree UI grad, Ebertfest regular and University of San Diego professor
“In 30 years of teaching film, I have never grown weary of ‘APOCALYPSE NOW.’ Unfortunately, a meditation on the emotional, physical and psychological cost of war never loses its relevance.”