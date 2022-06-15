CULVER CITY, Calif. — The latest “Jeopardy” super-champion may list Minneapolis as his hometown, but he’s a Champaign native at heart.
Eric Ahasic is a self-proclaimed “die-hard” Illini football and basketball fan, and a Holy Cross, St. Thomas-More and University of Illinois graduate (Class of 2012). And one day of infamy in East Central Illinios — April 19, 1996 — changed the course of his life.
He remembers being terrified while looking at the green night sky as an F-3 tornado tore through Champaign County.
“I remember my dad listening to the radio and going, ‘Oh, it’s OK, it’s going to pass to our south to Savoy,” Ahasic recalled. “I remember thinking ‘How does somebody know what the weather’s going to do?’”
It’s fitting, then, that Ahasic now works as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn., about 16 miles from Minneapolis.
For the last week, another one of his passions has been on full display: his lifelong fixation with trivia.
Ahasic ended his “Jeopardy” run Tuesday at six consecutive wins, after an unsuccessful wager on Final Jeopardy led to him losing his seventh episode by just $2.
The clue, under a category of “1972”: “In June, he said, ‘Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is … a comedy of errors.’”
Ahasic wrote John Dean, who served as President Richard Nixon’s White House counsel during the Watergate scandal. Fellow competitor Megan Wachspress, an attorney from Berkeley, Calif., gave the correct answer — the quote came from Nixon himself — and became champion.
But the Champaign native left the show with more than $160,000, five-straight runaway victories and a ticket to the “Tournament of Champions” this fall, where he’ll compete against many of the game’s winningest contestants.
“This is going to be the most competitive, craziest ‘Tournament of Champions’ they have ever had,” Ahasic told The News-Gazette. “I was so insanely excited to watch it on TV and see who would win, and now I get to play in it.”
Appearing on the show was a long-running dream for Ahasic, who spent childhood car-rides to his grandparents’ house playing trivia with his family.
In school, he took to quiz and scholastic bowl teams, even starting one at STM. Ahasic has experience answering trivia questions on television, having competed on a “Parkland Challenge” broadcast.
In 2004, Ken Jennings completed his legendary $2.5 million run on “Jeopardy,” inspiring Ahasic to apply for the high school challenge in 2006.
He’s applied “pretty much every year” since then, making it past the two aptitude tests to the audition stage a handful of times before his big appearance.
“I probably failed that test more than I passed it,” Ahasic said. “All you need is your one shot. Take advantage of it if you get that call.”
The process for this syndicated run started in March of last year, when he passed the trivia tests and auditioned that July.
When Ahasic learned he’d appear on the show, he spent a long Minnesota winter studying past games and strategies, including the analytically driven methods players used to find “Daily Doubles” and maximize them.
And he delivered: During his six wins, Ahasic hit on 13 of his 15 Daily Doubles, earning $47,600 from them.
His first win earned him the title of “giant killer,” after he knocked off 16-game winner Ryan Long, a Philadelphia ride-hailing driver who walked away with $299,400.
The taping day for Ahasic’s first five games, eerily enough: April 19, 2022, 26 years after the tornado.
As goes for any repeat champion, a deluge of social media and press attention — “overwhelmingly positive,” he said — have come Ahasic’s way during the impressive run. He’s received shout-outs from the official Twitter accounts of the National Weather Service and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
“I don’t do social media at all,” Ahasic said. “But I don’t want to just sleep through this whole experience. It’s once in a lifetime.”
And he’s watched every episode on TV, even if he lived it before. The broadcasts are full of surprises.
“There are some questions I don’t remember getting right. There are a lot more where it’s like ‘C’mon, you know that, dude! Buzz in!’ but your brain doesn’t work the same way up there as it does watching from home,” Ahasic said.
He’s grateful for his parents, for starting his trivia fascination and driving him to all those quiz bowl meets, and his fiancée, “for sticking with me this winter while I was yelling answers at the TV while she’s reading her book quietly on the couch next to me.”
Ahasic’s next chance at a televised run happens in November, when the “Tournament of Champions” airs. For now, he’s happy to have made a mark.
“Just to be a part of the game of ‘Jeopardy,’ to be one of those contestants who’s doing something we haven’t seen in a while, that’s what’s fun about it, is being able to pass that experience forward,” he said.
In the meantime, you may catch him on his yearly return visit to an Illini football game and Curtis Orchard.