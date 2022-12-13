DANVILLE — City of Danville and Vermilion County economic officials are still trying to get more information on why a theater chain that showed the only first-run movies in that area abruptly opted to pull out of the community.
Tim Dudley, president of Vermilion Advantage, a chamber of commerce/economic development organization, said Monday afternoon he was attempting to get someone to explain to him why the closing happened.
It took Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. to let the public know the AMC Classic Village Mall 6 theater would be closing. A post on his Facebook page during the weekend indicated the planned closure caught him by surprise.
A sign on the front door of the theater Monday morning confirmed it had permanently closed. There would be no more movies shown there — at least by the AMC chain. It said the nearest AMC Classic location was in Crawfordsville, Ind.
Sunday was the final day of operation. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Violent Night” and “Strange World” were among the movies showing.
Officials at Village Mall and The Tabani Group of Dallas, Texas, owner of the mall, did not respond to requests for comment.
AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan confirmed the theater had ended operations.
“AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions to close or acquire locations on a theatre-by-theatre basis based on what will best strengthen the company going forward,” Noonan said.
“All theater associates have been offered the opportunity to continue their AMC employment at another location,” Noonan said in an email.
A movie fan, Williams said the theater’s closure “makes me nervous” in terms of the long-range financial viability of first-run movie houses.
He said he is an active movie-goer, estimating he attends first-run movies at least once a week.
The Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville shows second-run and older classic movies.
Williams said in his Facebook post that AMC had not given its staff — “some of whom had been there for decades” — much notice.
He said the employees had received monthly financial statements, and they indicated the theater had been profitable, “so everyone is at a loss as to why this is happening.”
Williams on Monday said he had been unsuccessful getting anyone at AMC to speak with him about why the decision to close had been made.
He said the city of Danville will “work hard to bring another iteration of movie-going to town.”
Kerasotes previously operated the theater complex and sold it to AMC in 2010. It was closed for several months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — reopening in September of that year.