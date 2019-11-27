From left, Ellie Davis, Denise Martin and Jodi Davis enjoy the sights in New York City from the top of Ellie Davis' apartment building in the financial district of Manhattan ahead of their appearance as clowns in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Martin and Jodi Davis, both from Champaign, were invited to participate by Ellie Davis, who now works in New York City and has friends at Macy's.