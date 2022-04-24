CHAMPAIGN — Early in his career in comedy, Lewis Black made a discovery that informed his curmudgeonly onstage persona and ultimately made him famous for his signature rants that he unleashed on viewers of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and stages around the country.
“What I found — and it took a long time — is that I’m funny when I’m angry,” he said. “It’s not real anger. It comes from real anger, but you have to play it. Because people really don’t want to see real anger. So when I find something that (ticks) me off, that’s something I pursue.”
Black isn’t the character he plays onstage — at least not completely. Rather, the man who points and shouts as the audience cackles with laughter, using the acting skills he learned as a graduate student at the Yale School of Drama, is a blown-up version of his real-life persona.
In his daily life, though, Black isn’t afraid to yell at the TV when he sees a piece of news that irritates him, or when he’s “watching people without any etiquette or civility.”
And when the pandemic shut down his tour in April 2020, Black lost his on-stage outlet for that anger. The New York City resident stayed home by himself, as he was in a high-risk category.
“I was in solitary confinement for 12 weeks, and it had a real effect on me,” Black said. “I had the TV on, and that was a mistake, but I wasn’t reading and I wasn’t doing anything. I was worried about my mother, who at that point was 101, and how she would deal with it. ... And then you’re watching people do stuff and you’re getting information, and it’s psychotic. I don’t know of other countries that did it like this.”
In his newest show, “Lewis Black: Off the Rails,” which he’ll perform May 1 at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign, Black focuses on his struggles to adapt to a solitary life during the pandemic, and the chaos that engulfed the country.
“It’s really how I dealt with the pandemic, and I didn’t do it well,” Black said. “And it’s also how we dealt with the pandemic (as a country), and we didn’t do it well.
“People say I’m taking away their freedom because I’m asking you to wear a mask,” he added. “No, I’m asking you to wear a mask in case you cough on me and you’ve got COVID, so that I won’t die. It was a profound lack of empathy that I did not think this country was capable of.
“The one thing I thought we had was empathy, and it went out the window in a lot of ways. It was 20 percent of people who were in that boat, and they were kind of running the monologue.”
After an 18-month hiatus, Black finally returned to the stage in September, when he kicked off his previous tour. The 73-year-old says he’s still building back his stamina, but he’s accumulated plenty to rant about.
As he’s stepped back out into the world, the full toll the pandemic has taken on civility in society is becoming apparent to him.
“It was fine when we were in the public square, but when we’re not in the public square, it takes on a kind of nastiness that was really uncalled for and that we’re better than,” he said.
“If you’re not at work with the guy that you don’t agree with, but you both are, say, rabid rooters for the Chicago Bears, or you like a TV show together, there’s less of a chance that you’re going to scream about each other’s politics because you’re going to go, ‘I’m not going to go there because we root for the same team.’ And it’s wrong, and literally, I’m tired of the fact that the majority is not ruling. That’s what drives me nuts.”