LOS ANGELES — The bright lights of Los Angeles didn’t beckon for Dianne Massock Messina-Stanley. In fact, she’d prefer the flatter land of the Midwest.
But in the late 1970s, the 1966 Champaign High School graduate told her husband, a landscape architect, that she’d move to the West Coast with him on one condition.
“I said, ‘I’ll go for five years, but I love the Midwest, so I want to come back after that,’” she said. “I thought it would be fun to do something different, so I said, ‘I’ll go with you.’”
At that point, a career as a successful television writer wasn’t a thought in her mind. She didn’t envision spending three decades writing scripts for shows including “Knots Landing,” “Army Wives” and “Homefront” or the Emmy nomination that came for an episode of the latter.
Instead, the 2022 Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award winner planned to work in public relations for nonprofits.
Then, her husband, who died early in her writing career, brought home a flyer that changed her life.
“He said, ‘Oh look, there’s this script-writing class. It’s a few blocks from our apartment. I think you would be good at that,’” she said. “I just laughed it off and said, ‘I don’t see myself doing that.’”
Intrigued by the possibility of working on documentaries — and oblivious to the fact that those films don’t generally go by a pre-written script — Messina-Stanley decided to attend the class, which focused on sitcom writing.
The script that launched her career was an episode of “The Bob Newhart Show” she wrote for the class. It never saw the light of day, but the teacher was impressed enough that she contacted an agent on her behalf.
“I don’t know if you know how amazing this story is,” said Jim Stanley, who is now her husband and longtime writing partner. “If you’re a nobody, getting to an agent is tough, and getting to a studio is almost impossible. Getting in the door is hard, and she just walked in.”
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
While the idea of working in television didn’t occur to her until much later, the love for writing struck early. Her sixth-grade teacher recently relayed a story about the day she handed in a 70-page handwritten paper.
That joy never subsided for a kid who was so quiet, she said, that she was afraid to raise her hand in class. In high school, she took on a role with the yearbook, which won a national award. After graduating from the school now known as Champaign Central, she studied communications at the University of Illinois with the idea of pursuing a career as a reporter or in public relations.
“Dianne is one of those people who could do anything she wanted to do,” childhood friend Cass Dickerson Jarvis said. “She’s very creative, and she’s probably one of the most talented people in my life, which is the reason she’s so creative.”
When her talent for writing sitcoms was identified in that script-writing class, she bristled at the idea, not sure if it was a worthy endeavor compared to a career in nonprofits.
Then, she came home to Illinois to visit her mother in the hospital.
“I was walking around and there was a television on in her room,” she said. “And I just thought, ‘Well, I guess this is kind of useful.’ It was more than a creative outlet that was interesting and fun and challenging for me. There was a value in entertaining people and providing a distraction for people who might be under stress and also for presenting different points of view and information that could get people thinking.”
Her first script hit the airwaves in 1980 on the CBS sitcom “House Calls.” The episode, “Sex and the Single Surgeon,” examined the arrival of a female doctor at the show’s hospital.
As a freelancer, she wrote episodes on shows including “The Jeffersons,” “Archie Bunker’s Place” “The Facts of Life” and “Webster,” eventually finding enough work to quit her day job.
With opportunities for sitcom writing drying up, Messina-Stanley decided to craft an episode for a primetime soap opera, “Knots Landing.” That ultimately changed the course of her life.
In 1986, she landed a full-time job writing on the show. Soon after, her husband died, and she crafted a plan to head back home to be around her family and close friends, with whom she always stayed in touch.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’ll play out this gig until it ends,’ because they all end,” she said. “Then, I’ll take my two young children and go back to Champaign.”
But over the next few years, she became increasingly close with a fellow writer on the show, Jim Stanley, until, she said, “we realized we were dating.”
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
The couple became a writing duo. After their time on “Knots Landing” came to an end, both landed jobs on an ABC drama called “Homefront.” While working on that series throughout its full run from 1991-93, they got married.
Over time, she realized the value storytelling could have. On “Knots Landing,” for instance, Messina-Stanley and her fellow writers crafted a storyline about a teenage boy who was being physically abused at home. After the last episode aired, Messina-Stanley said, a security guard at the studio admitted that he had been hitting his son, and the show made him realize the error in his ways.
“That fueled us the rest of our career to realize that we could have an impact,” she said.
On an episode of “Strong Medicine,” Messina-Stanley said she and the writing staff got positive feedback about their portrayal of the Orthodox Jewish community.
Messina-Stanley began to realize that, in certain ways, her career shared similar aspects to another path she considered.
“In a way, I did become a reporter, because I realized that what we were doing as television writers, even just writing soap operas, is observing behavior and reporting what happens when people are motivated by greed or jealousy or love,” she said.
“What happens? It’s also an opportunity to present issues that people might not be willing or wanting to tune into in the format of a documentary or news report, but that they might tune in to a soap opera or a mystery or some other kind of show and see what characters are going through who are dealing with alcoholism or child abuse or maybe the opioid crisis.
“So, I think television can provide a service in a way that maybe people aren’t always aware.”
In a way, Messina-Stanley did make good on her plan to move home — she and Jim bought a house in Champaign that they visited periodically. They kept writing, though. Their other credits include “Road to Avonlee,” “The Young and the Restless” and finally “Army Wives,” where they served as writing producers and were mostly able to work remotely.
After serving for two years as writer-producers on “Army Wives” amid a changing business, the duo retired in 2010.
With two grown children — one who now lives in England and one in Los Angeles — they retired and moved to Illinois. They now live in the North Shore Chicago suburb of Mettawa, a sparse town of 500 people that has a large nature conservancy.
For Messina-Stanley, her husband said, the move back to the Midwest made complete sense. In Los Angeles, life and friendships revolve around show business. While she enjoyed her career, the life that came with it never appealed to her.
“The glamor of the business wasn’t what attracted her,” Jim Stanley said. “She fell into it and enjoyed doing it, but it wasn’t the be all, end all.
“Some people go there and say, ‘This is home.’ She was never like that. She just liked her childhood. She really liked it.”