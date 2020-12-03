Hoping to watch Gonzaga-Baylor men’s basketball at noon Saturday? Can’t wait for the new season of “Blue Bloods” to start Friday?
Well, if you are a Dish Network subscriber in the area, you might be out of luck.
The satellite service is in a dispute with Nexstar, the parent company of Champaign’s WCIA.
Officials at the local CBS affiliate directed questions to Nexstar’s corporate office in Irving, Texas.
Nexstar stations went off the air at 6 p.m. Wednesday for Dish subscribers. That’s when the distribution agreement between the companies expired.
In a press release, Nexstar said it has been negotiating since July with Dish to keep programming on the air in its 115 markets.
WCIA has been hearing from local customers who are unhappy they are missing CBS’ news, sports and entertainment programming.
No timetable has been set for a return of service.
Nexstar is encouraging customers to contact Dish at 800-333-3474 or 303-723-1000.