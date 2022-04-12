CHAMPAIGN — Gilbert Gottfried, one of the headliners of next week's Ebertfest 22, has died following a long illness, his family announced Tuesday.
The 67-year-old comedian was scheduled to attend next week's pandemic-postponed film festival, where a documentary about his life and career will be shown.
"Our hearts go out to Gilbert Gottfried’s wife, Dara, and his family at this time of incredible sorrow," festival organizers said in a statement Tuesday. "Ebertfest will commemorate his immense talent and amazing career, and we will announce any revisions in the coming days. Today, however, is a time to join together in offering our condolences to the family."
"Gilbert" is still scheduled to be screened at the Virginia Theatre at 4 p.m. April 21. It's among 13 films lined up, with festival organizers on Tuesday adding "The Phantom of the Open" to the schedule.
"Gilbert" received rave reviews from critics, with the documentary receiving a composite score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Wrote Richard Roeper in the Chicago Sun-Times: "In Neil Berkeley’s fascinating, very funny and sometimes quite melancholy 'Gilbert,' we get to see the hunched-over, eccentric, surprisingly thoughtful man behind the comedic myth — and while he’s just as strange as we imagined he’d be, he’s also a loving husband and a devoted father to two wonderful and seemingly very well-adjusted children."
RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022
Gottfried was known for his standup act, sometimes crude humor and loud, raspy voice. The latter earned him roles in children's television and movies, including a role as the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”
“Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,” friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement.
Gilbert Gottfried's unique talent and iconic voice left an indelible mark on comedy. pic.twitter.com/dFU9wef9wf— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) April 12, 2022
“Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.”
Years ago, Gilbert Gottfried let me visit him at home in NYC. In person he was an unexpectedly gentle guy who loved old showbiz and movie monsters - almost too shy to sit at a table and listen to his wife tell me the story of how they first met. #rip https://t.co/IdlZZDUUjX— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 12, 2022
Here's the complete list of films to be shown at Ebertfest, which opens Wednesday night and runs through Saturday at the Virginia Theatre:
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
'Summer of Soul,' 7 p.m.
Special guests: The band Ther'Up.Y, singer Tammy McCann and musician Clem Snide.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
Hitchcock's 'The 39 Steps,' 1:30 p.m.
Special guests: Michael Barker, critic Michael Phillips and director Ramin Bahrani.
'Gilbert,' 4 p.m.
Special guest: Director Neil Berkeley.
'French Exit,' 8 p.m.
Special guests: Michael Barker, director Azazel Jacobs.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
'Passing,' 9:30 a.m.
Special guests: Actor/producer Jason Delane Lee, actor/ producer Yvonne Huff, producer Brenda Robinson.
'Golden Arm,' 2 p.m.
Special guests: The writing team of Anne Marie Allison and Jenna Milly, actor Olivia Stambouliah.
'The White Tiger,' 4:30 p.m.
Special guest: Director Ramin Bahrani.
'Ghost World,' 8:30 p.m.
Special guest: Director Terry Zwigoff.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
'Siren of the Tropics,' 10 a.m.
Special guest: Director/composer Renee Baker, Douglas A. Williams.
'Krisha,' 1:30 p.m.
Special guest: Actor Krisha Fairchild.
'Soy Cubana,' 4 p.m.
Special guests: Director Jeremy Ungar, producer Robin Miller Ungar.
'Nightmare Alley' (black-and-white cinematic version), 8:30 p.m.
Special guests: Director Guillermo del Toro, writer Kim Morgan.