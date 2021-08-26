CHAMPAIGN — It will be a full three years between Ebertfests after the 22nd edition of the Champaign film festival was pushed back for a third time due to COVID-19 concerns.
Originally scheduled for April 15, 2020, the event had been rescheduled for April 14, 2021, then rescheduled again for Sept. 8, 2021, before being postponed for a third time Thursday, all the way to April 20, 2022.
The news came a week after festival organizers unveiled the first five films to be shown at the Virginia Theatre, and the three award-winning directors who’d accompany them to town.
“It is truly difficult to come to terms with this decision after everyone at Ebertfest has put in so much effort to come back from the shutdown,” festival host Chaz Ebert said. “However, we find it easier to make the decision to reschedule knowing that everyone’s health and safety comes first.”
The festival, named after Urbana native and Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Roger Ebert, has traditionally been held in April.
Organizers said the Virginia Theatre will automatically transfer all reserved tickets to the new dates. Those who can’t attend can get a full refund by calling the box office.