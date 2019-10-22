CHAMPAIGN — You’ll be able to buy passes for the 22nd annual Roger Ebert’s Film Festival on Nov. 1.
The festival passes cover all screenings during Ebertfest, which will run April 15-18, 2020, at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
Chaz Ebert is the festival’s executive producer and serves as emcee; Nate Kohn is the festival director. They select films from lists Roger Ebert made over the first 15 years of the festival, as well as others based on established criteria.
The lineup of films, guests and other events will be announced several weeks before the festival, which is sponsored by the University of Illinois College of Media and Chaz Ebert.
The passes are $150, plus processing, if purchased before Jan. 1. Four passes purchased together are $510. Prices may increase closer to the festival, according to a news release.
Also available are a small number of UI student passes at $100 each.
Passes can be purchased at ebertfest.com/festival-passes or thevirginia.org/event/22nd-annual-roger-eberts-film-festival/2020-04-15/, or at the theater’s box office, 203 W. Park Ave., C, or 217-356-9063.