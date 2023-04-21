CHAMPAIGN — A decade after Roger Ebert’s passing, there’s a common theme at Ebertfest 2023.
Empathy.
“Talking about empathy, I mean, I hope Roger, wherever he is, is really kind of watching over us and saying ‘Good one, good one, good one,’” Chaz Ebert said.
“A lot of these films, he either loved things that he saw or would have loved. I know he would have.”
Such was on full display at the Virginia Theatre for the late afternoon screening of “My Name is Sara” on Thursday afternoon. The movie detailed the journey of Sara Góralnik-Shapiro as she evaded religious persecution during World War II.
“When I walked out on stage and introduced the film, I had not seen the house at all, and I was blown away by just how many people were out there, and it was very well-supported,” director Steven Oritt said.
It was the first feature film for the trio of Oritt, executive producer Mickey Shapiro and lead actress Zuzanna Surowy.
Shapiro — Góralnik-Shapiro’s son — was on hand for Thursday’s showing. The two fielded questions from the audience after the conclusion of the 111-minute film.
“Any filmmaker will tell you exposure and getting to potential viewers is the most important thing,” Oritt said. “Festivals such as Ebertfest, ones that have been able to stand the test of time and bring in the members of the community, to me, it’s really the purest way to interact with audiences.”
Oritt — whose prior filmmaking experience included commercials and music videos for bands such as Sugarcult and The Starting Line — began working with Shapiro after connecting via a mutual friend.
Shapiro has been a close friend of the Ebert family for some time.
“I’ve known him for years, but that’s not why we selected the movie,” Ebert said. “Obviously, as you can see, the movie is very impactful on its own. I’ve seen the film several times, but tonight, I saw things that I hadn’t seen before. And it affected me even more deeply.”
“My Name is Sara” followed showings of “Tokyo Story” and “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” and preceded a screening of “American Folk” that closed Thursday’s four-film slate.
It began a touch later than 4 p.m. after “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” ran longer than its allotted time, allowing patrons more time to buy popcorn in the theater’s dimly lit, intimate lobby.
A food truck — Juanito’s Tacos — and a large white tent allowed patrons to gather outside the theater’s marquee.
The Parker family gathered there after viewing “My Name is Sara” as part of a busy week of movie-going that will encompass most of the festival.
“I like the fact that (they) concentrated not so much on the war itself, but that was kind of a sidebar to what was going on around it,” David Parker said of the film. “You actually got to see beside it instead of directly in the war zones and stuff, so you got to see what the actual people there were more like.”
They were left with plenty to consider.
“Personally, I thought it was really cool and really interesting because it really showed, you know, how they were trying to hide and all kinds of different stuff,” said Nick Parker, 14. “(It) even showed the emotional side of things, what they really went through. Instead of cutting a few things out, it didn’t leave any part out, and that’s what you should have in a film.”
Today’s schedule includes showings of “To Leslie,” “Marian Anderson” and “In & Of Itself.”
Four movies are scheduled Saturday, with “Wings of Desire” and “Forrest Gump” slated to round out the 16-film festival.
Mykelti Williamson, who played Bubba in “Forrest Gump,” will be on hand as a special guest Saturday.
“That’s the one that’s both entertaining and all about empathy, and it’s just a movie that both Roger and I loved,” Ebert said. “Sally Field and Tom Hanks are so good in that movie, and they played it straight ... I just love the film. I think it’s a really good film to end the festival.”