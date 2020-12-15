{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/6dlsAibt1hc” frameborder=”0” width=”280” height=”158”}{/iframe}
URBANA — Much of the coverage of the disappearance of University of Illinois visiting scholar Yingying Zhang focused on the investigation, her killer and the trial.
In the documentary “Finding Yingying,” which is now playing in virtual theaters, director Jiayan “Jenny” Shi turns the attention to Ms. Zhang and her family.
“A lot of news coverage of the story can only cover the facts, the investigation, the breakthroughs. From our perspective, we felt like Yingying’s story and her family’s stories were really lost,” Shi said. “Even for those who interviewed her family, they were just grieving.”
Shi was a Northwestern University journalism graduate student when Ms. Zhang went missing in June 2017, and initially, she came down to Champaign-Urbana both as a journalist and to help in the search.
Over time, she got to know Ms. Zhang’s family and friends and earned their trust, filming them with their permission throughout the two years the family waited for the trial to begin.
In the documentary, viewers are taken behind the scenes, watching her family make yellow ribbons for supporters and as they search for Ms. Zhang in local parks with the help of a “psychic.”
Shi also traveled to Ms. Zhang’s home in China, capturing footage of her parents fighting and stressed over internet rumors, the delays in the trial and the slower pace of the American criminal system.
“I witnessed a lot of trauma and family conflict and realized there’s a lot of nuance beyond the criminal investigation,” Shi said.
At one point, Ms. Zhang’s mother, Lifeng Ye, tells Shi that she reminds her of her daughter.
“Her mom was really happy seeing me around visiting and happy having someone around that was her daughter’s age,” Shi said. “But my existence was reminding her that this is someone else and not her daughter.”
Shi said she did feel a certain kinship with Ms. Zhang, having graduated from the same university in China.
And when she read Ms. Zhang’s diary, Shi felt many of the same things, especially around being a new international student in the U.S.
“There were a lot of experiences Yingying had where I had the exact same experience when I came here,” Shi said.
Shi eventually became a part of the film, narrating parts of Ms. Zhang’s diary throughout and describing why she was drawn to her story.
“I didn’t want to be in the film. I always try to be a fly on the wall,” Shi said.
But after previewing footage of the family to some filmmakers and receiving questions about whether the film could be seen as exploiting the family, Shi decided it made sense to explain her connection to the family and Ms. Zhang.
“I felt it would be very different for the audience if they knew the filmmaker was someone with a similar experience to Yingying than someone who is totally an outsider,” Shi said.
While not dwelling on the details of the crime, Shi interviews investigators on the case, the jury foreman and Terra Bullis, who helped investigators by secretly recording Ms. Zhang’s murderer for two weeks before he was arrested.
“She was brave enough to stand up and fight for Yingying’s case, which is something I really appreciated and admired,” Shi said. “It wasn’t just the Chinese community, but a lot of people like Terra who wanted to help Yingying’s family, which is part of the humanity we wanted to highlight in the film.”
She said Bullis wanted to participate in the documentary when she learned it would focus on Ms. Zhang.
And that’s what Shi said she hopes viewers take from the film.
“I’m hoping even for those in Urbana-Champaign, who already know a lot about the story, that they can find something new from this documentary,” Shi said.
More information about streaming the film can be found at findingyingying.com. Tickets cost $12 for its current run.
The film was to premier this spring at the SXSW festival, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
It also was played this year virtually at the Chicago International Film Festival and DOC NYC, among several others.
Shi said it will also soon be played in China, where Ms. Zhang’s disappearance received even more attention than it did in the U.S.
“I’m interested to see how the Chinese audience reacts to this film,” Shi said. “Almost everyone knew the story when it first happened. … But even in China, they didn’t really understand what the family has gone through.”