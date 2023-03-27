CHAMPAIGN — "Benjamin Buford 'Bubba' Blue" is coming to Ebertfest — and he’s bringing one of the festival founder’s favorite films with him.
“Forrest Gump,” the 1994 Oscar best-picture winner, will close the 23rd edition of Roger Ebert’s Film Festival on April 22 at the Virginia Theatre, organizers announced Monday.
Actor Mykelti Williamson — who played "Bubba," Forrest’s shrimp-loving sidekick — will accompany what Roger Ebert called “a magical movie” in his four-star review.
“Forrest Gump” was among six films revealed Monday, rounding out the 11-movie, two-short, 20-guest lineup. Also announced for the April 19-22 festival, built around the “Empathy at the Movies” theme:
— “My Name is Sara” (2019). The docudrama tells the story of Sara Góralnik, a 13-year-old Polish Jew whose parents were killed by Nazis at the outset of the Holocaust. Passing as an Orthodox Christian, Sara is hired as a nanny by a Ukrainian farmer and his wife and must endure grueling work, while trying to protect her true identity and discovering her employers have dark secrets of their own. Guests: Executive producer Mickey Shapiro, director Steven Oritt.
— “American Folk” (2017). Folk musicians Elliott and Joni go on a road trip from L.A. to New York City in the days following 9/11, forging a bond through their love of music and encounters with memorable people. Guests: Director David Heinz, singer/actress Amber Rubarth.
— “To Leslie” (2022). A struggling single mom wins the lottery, only to waste it all on alcohol and drugs. Years later, she attempts to get her life back on track. Guest: Director Michael Morris.
— “Club Alli” (2020). The short sci-fi drama, which won the CU International Film Festival, examines America and the ever-present socio-economic divide. Guests: Writers/directors Justen and Julien Turner, CU International Film Festival founder/director Max Libman.
— “Team Dream” (2022). In a short documentary, two friends discuss what it was like growing up in Chicago during times of segregation, and their experience with Team Dream, which trains women of color in swimming, biking and triathlons. Guests: Director Luchina Fisher and Madeline Murphy Rabb, who’s featured in the film.
— “Fresh” (1994). The critically acclaimed crime drama co-starring Samuel L. Jackson is “a story of depth and power, in which the dangerous streets are seen through the eyes of a 12-year-old who reacts with the objectivity he has learned from chess, and the anger taught to him by his life," Ebert wrote in a four-star review. Guest: Producer Lawrence Bender.
Here's the schedule by day, including films announced earlier. (Times are TBD).
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
— “Nine Days” (2020) with director Edson Oda and producer Jason Michael Berman.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
— “Tokyo Story” (1953).
— “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920), with musical accompaniment by the Anvil Orchestra.
— “My Name Is Sara” (2019)
— "American Folk” (2017)
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
— “To Leslie” (2022)
— “Marian Anderson: The Whole World In Her Hands” (2022), with director Rita Coburn, producer Brenda Robinson and a performance by UI Lyric Theatre student Viveca Richards.
— “Derek DelGaudio In & Of Itself” (2020), with director Frank Oz, magician Derek DelGaudio, producer Vanessa Lauren, producer Jake Friedman and SXSW Film Festival director emeritus Janet Pierson.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
— "Club Alli” (2020)
— "Team Dream” (2022)
— “Fresh” (1994)
— "Wings of Desire” (1987), with Michael Barker, co-president and co-founder of Sony Pictures Classics.
— "Forrest Gump” (1994)
Other festival guests scheduled to appear include critics Nick Allen, Matt Fagerholm, Al Lerner, Linda Lerner, Nell Minow, Michael Phillips, Brian Tallerico and Matt Zoller-Seitz