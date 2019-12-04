URBANA — Tickets are on sale for a benefit to help fund the cost of a film — “Jimmy in Saigon" — about the life and mysterious death of James “Jimmy” McDowell, who was born and raised in Champaign-Urbana and died in Vietnam in 1972.
The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 22 at Analog Wine Library, 129 N. Race St., U.
Ticket sales will help fund the completion of the film, according to producer/director Peter McDowell, James McDowell’s younger brother.
A 1989 University of Illinois graduate, Peter McDowell explores the last years of his elder brother’s life through letters, interviews and filming of his journey through the U.S., Vietnam and France in search of the truth.
Both McDowell brothers graduated from University Laboratory High School.
Other benefits are planned for Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.
The Dec. 22 event in Urbana features a 14-minute clip of the film in progress, a silent auction, musical guest, snacks, wine and beer.
Peter McDowell said he hopes to submit the film to the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.
Admission is $15-$50. Tickets are available through analogwine.evenbrite.com.