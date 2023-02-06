Jeff D'Alessio
Editor
Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
The tributes continue to pour into The News-Gazette for Gene Hackman, the Danville product who last week celebrated his 93rd birthday. The latest to check in: author JOHN GRISHAM, who’s written 28 consecutive No. 1 fiction best-sellers, three of which were made into movies starring Hackman.
“I’ve never met Gene Hackman, but I feel privileged to have him star in three of my adaptations — ‘The Firm,’ ‘The Chamber’ and ‘The Runaway Jury.’
“I was lucky enough to meet most of the actors in the movies, but Gene was rather reclusive. I admired that.
“My favorite Gene Hackman story goes back to 1987 when I was a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. One of our favorite restaurants in Jackson was a place called Hal & Mal’s. It was a great local hangout, and one of our dives when we were in Jackson.
Trending Food Videos
“Gene was in town filming ‘Mississippi Burning,’ which was released in 1988. He and his wife and his co-star, Willem Dafoe, and his wife, were at Hal & Mal’s one night having dinner. The place was packed and everyone, of course, was staring at them. But no one dared to interrupt.
“At the time I was trying to finish writing ‘The Firm.’ In my wildest dreams, I could not imagine that five years later, that book would be a Number 1 bestseller around the world and Gene Hackman would be in Memphis filming the movie.
“Happy birthday, Gene.”
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Latest News
- 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
- Lucky player in Washington wins $747 million Powerball prize
- Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023
- Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
- State of the Union? Congress doesn't fully reflect diversity
- Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
- Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
- UPDATE: Illinois-Minnesota game rescheduled
- Steady rains set off mudslides that kill at least 36 in Peru
- Disbarred lawyer Girardi pleads not guilty to client thefts
Most Popular
Articles
- Campustown bar comes to Orange Krush's rescue
- UPDATED: Orange Krush's annual road trip stymied by Iowa
- Eight-year barbecue business moving out of Paxton to Tennessee
- What's next for the Orange Krush? Probably a local watch party
- 30 years later: Kaufmann's game-winner — and the piece of paper the play was drawn up on
- Champaign-raised actor gets Broadway shot in 'Hamilton'
- UPDATE: Settlement reached on plan to reopen downtown Champaign bar
- Alone time does Illini coach wonders
- Fired nurse whistleblower suing OSF HealthCare
- It's Your Business | New life for an empty lot near downtown Champaign