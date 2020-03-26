Now that movie watching has become a home-viewing option for the time being, this space will be devoted to small reviews of films that can be seen on various streaming services, cable channels and video on demand. This space will be fluid and include as many new viewing options each week as possible to provide a wide variety of choices. Your suggestions are welcome in this regard. Stay safe, and happy viewing!
Amazon Prime Video
— “Blow the Man Down” (2019): Mary Beth and Priscilla Connolly (Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe) attempt to cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deep into the criminal underbelly of their hometown, uncovering the town’s darkest secrets. Though the film gets off to a bit of a slow start, this mystery ultimately rights itself as the underbelly of the small coastal Maine town is exposed. The movie benefits greatly from its location and a veteran cast that includes Margo Martindale, Annette O’Toole and June Squibb. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 91 minutes.
— “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” (2016): When it becomes clear that his solo album is a failure, Conner Friel (Andy Samberg), aka “Connor4Real,” a former boy-band member, does everything in his power to maintain his celebrity status. Beneath its infantile exterior, the film proves to be a wicked skewering of the vacuous nature of modern pop music and the idols it produces. Shot in mockocumentary style, luminaries such as RZA, Carrie Underwood, Ringo Starr, Usher and many, many more weigh in on the genius of Conner4Real, brilliantly undercutting the modern state of pop idolatry. It’s not for all tastes, but there are more successful jokes than duds as this movie winds up being far smarter than you expect. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 86 minutes.
— “Resistance” (2020): The story of French mime Marcel Marceau (Jesse Eisenberg), who worked with the French Resistance to save the lives of 10,000 orphans during World War II, is a well-intentioned film that moves in fits and starts before delivering its powerful message. The movie rights itself during its second hour with a series of tense sequences showing our heroes trying to shepherd a group of children to safety, the Nazis hot on their trail. As Marceau, Eisenberg delivers a quiet, solid performance that shows he’s capable of giving much more on screen than he’s previously shown. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 120 minutes.
Disney Plus
— “The Finest Hours” (2016): One of the most criminally overlooked films of the last five years, this gripping drama that tells the story of the heroic efforts of the Coast Guard during the 1952 rescue of the crew of the SS Pendleton off the coast of Cape Cod after it split apart during a nor’easter is genuinely exciting and poignant. The film benefits from strong performances from Chris Pine as Coast Guard Officer Bernie Webber and Casey Affleck as engineer Ray Sybert, the two men who coordinated the rescue effort on land and sea. A rousing adventure the whole family can enjoy. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 117 minutes.
— “The Rocketeer” (1991): An overlooked entry from the early days of the modern superhero genre, this adaptation of the Dave Stevens’ graphic novel is a rollicking throwback to the days of the 1930s serials, as our hero, Cliff (Billy Campbell), uses an experimental jetpack to fight Nazis, spies and various ne’er-do-wells. Alan Arkin steals every scene he’s in as Cliff’s mechanic mentor, while Timothy Dalton brings an Errol Flynn-like swagger to his role as an undercover agent. Throw in a young Jennifer Connelly as Campbell’s love interest and some exciting action sequences and you have an adventure fit for all ages. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 108 minutes.
Hulu
— “Big Time Adolescence” (2019): A suburban teenager (Griffin Gluck) comes of age under the destructive guidance of his best friend (Pete Davidson), an aimless college dropout. Better than expected, this is far from the typical goofy teen comedy, as it takes a sobering look at how impulsive decisions can have dire consequences. There are laughs along the way, but writer/director Jason Orley doesn’t shy away from a responsible conclusion, while Davidson proves to be more than simply a crude comic. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 91 minutes.
Netflix
— “Lost Girls” (2020): When Mari Gilbert’s (Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers. Based on a true story, this is a riveting film for the most part, as it puts New York’s Suffolk County Police Department in the crosshairs while exposing its officers’ indifference in investigating the deaths of 16 young women. While the story is compelling, the script fails to fill in all the narrative gaps, leaving many questions. Still, Ryan’s fierce performance saves the movie. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 95 minutes.
— “The Other Guys” (2010): The first collaboration between Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg is a riotous parody of buddy-cop films that finds the stars as polar opposites who must unite to take down a corporate scam artist (Steve Coogan) out to take control of the police officers’ pension fund. Like any successful comedy, the chemistry between the two leads generates explosive laughs, their conflicting styles sparking big laughs from beginning to end. Even if you’ve seen this one a couple of times, it never fails to entertain. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 107 minutes.
Turner Classic Movies
— “White Heat” (1948): Growing tired of playing gangsters and heavies, James Cagney formed his own production company in the mid-1940s when his contract at Warner Bros. ended. He hoped to change his screen image with a variety of different roles. It proved to be a misstep, as none of the films his company produced proved to be hits, so he was open to Warner Bros.’ notion of returning in another gangster role, and it proved to be one of the greatest films of his career. “White Heat” was a new sort of gangland drama as it looked at the psychosis of the villain at its center, and Cody Jarrett is a piece of work — manic, violent and harboring an unnatural attraction toward his mother. Cagney brought his own brand of energy to this part, making this maniac one of the most charismatic of big-screen bad guys. When Jarrett ends up cornered during the film’s memorable climax, you may loathe all he’s done, but you can’t help but admire how he ends up going out in a blaze of glory. 5 a.m. Saturday.
— “The Searchers” (1956): The image we have of John Wayne is that of the unflappable hero, the guy who can be counted on to stand tall against adversity and with his friends no matter what the circumstances. And while this John Ford film is often cited as perhaps his finest hour on screen, what’s often overlooked is that the Duke is hardly a heroic figure in it. As Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards, Wayne is a man without a home, the prodigal son who, while visiting his brother in Texas, is left to pick up the pieces when his sibling and his family is wiped out by marauding Comanches. However, he knows that his niece Debbie is still alive, and Edwards, along with half-Comanche Martin Pawley (Jeffery Hunter), sets out to find her before she’s completely assimilated to the natives’ way of life. Wayne completely immerses himself in this role, bringing to life this complicated, bigoted man who will stop at nothing to kill Debbie once he learns that she’s become a woman in the company of a Comanche chief. The actor is uncompromising in showing us Edwards’ rage, obsession and finally compassion. It’s one of the great cinematic performances, overlooked at the time of the film’s release because it was in a Western. However, like the movie’s haunting ending, Wayne’s turn here is one for the ages that sears the memory. 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
— “Citizen Kane” (1941): I lived in Chicago for eight years, and not once did I go to the top of the Sears Tower. I always meant to but never got around to it. I thought there was no sense of urgency as it would always be there. I think that’s the same attitude that many film watchers, especially those of this generation, take towards classic movies like Orson Welles’ masterpiece. That being the case, let this serve as a simple reminder of the film’s existence and implore those who haven’t seen it to finally get around to it. There’s no way to overstate the importance of this movie as it was light years ahead of anything else that graced the screen when it debuted in 1941 — or, for that matter, 20 years after its premiere. Telling the tale of media magnate Charles Foster Kane (Welles) and his search for happiness, love and acceptance in spite of his millions, this film is compelling from start to finish, while its timelessness is proven once more by the uncanny parallels between this character and our current president. More than anything, though, is the fact that the film is just plain fun, as Welles constantly gives the viewer one arresting visual after another to take in. So, if you haven’t done so, scratch this one off your “Must See” list. And if you have seen it, watch it again and be reminded of why it knocked your socks off the first time. 7 p.m. Sunday.
Video on Demand
— “Emma” (2020): In this new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, a well-meaning but selfish young woman (Anya Taylor-Joy) meddles in the love lives of her friends in England during the early 1800s. Vibrantly told, director Autumn de Wilde mines the social hypocrisy that’s front and center in Austen’s work with great success, bringing out the novel’s wry humor and pointed commentary to great effect. Taylor-Joy is luminous in the role and her supporting cast, including Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth and Josh O’Connor, shine as well. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 125 minutes.
— “The Hunt” (2020): Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. This is a rather slick piece of exploitative cinema that gives voice to hate from both the right and the left, but never clearly states its intent, which may simply be that if both sides continue to spout hate and make faulty assumptions about the other, we are ultimately doomed. Unfortunately, any message director Craig Zobel may be offering up is lost in his clumsy execution and the script’s muddled intent. 1 Star (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 89 minutes.
— “The Invisible Man” (2020). When Cecilia’s (Elizabeth Moss) abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Though there are some impressive action set pieces and one genuinely frightening moment, the lax pacing prevents us from ever getting truly invested in the characters or their plights. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 124 minutes.