CHAMPAIGN — A third film has been added to the lineup of next month’s 22nd annual Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre.
Ari Aster’s 2018 horror flick “Hereditary” — described in critic Matt Zoller Seitz’s four-star review as “creepy beyond belief” — will be shown during the festival, set for April 15-18.
Actor Alex Wolff, who plays the eldest son in the grieving family at the center of the film, will be among the festival guests.
The big winner at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards and Fright Meter Awards will join a roster that also includes Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Cotton Club Encore,” a remastered and restored version of the 1984 original, and the Farrelly brothers’ 1998 hit “There’s Something About Mary.”
Also to be shown: an Alfred Hitchcock movie TBD, by popular demand of Ebertfest fans who were surveyed. Festival co-founder Chaz Ebert told The News-Gazette last month that “The Birds” and “Vertigo” were the two films in the running.
The rest of the 12-film lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Individual movie tickets will go on sale on April 1. Festival passes are available now for $150 per person (plus processing) or $510 for four bought together.