More than three years after the vintage Art Theater in downtown Champaign closed, its owner is still looking for a buyer.
Kraft Properties recently reduced the price of the property at 126-128 W. Church St. to $998,000, about half of the original asking price in 2020.
The current price includes both building and contents, including 200 seats, the screen, an analog projector illuminator, concession supplies, various electronics, tools and miscellaneous items, according to owner David Kraft. Also included are the appliances from four apartments, he said.
The apartments, plus The Vintage Edge Barbershop and a billboard, are rented, while the theater space remains vacant, Kraft said.
There’s been some interest in the theater property, he said, but there isn’t a contract for a sale at this time.
“I remain hopeful that people or organizations for educational institutions who appreciate history, culture and the contributions of Roger Ebert will want to continue the 100-plus year legacy of the Art Theater,” Kraft said in an email. “And when a buyer emerges, I would hope the city or county will provide support, such as the $150,000 grant that the Sesser Opera House received.”
Custom merchandise available
Campus Ink is offering Illini fans a chance to create custom apparel to support their favorite student athletes.
A pop-up March Madness store will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Lab at 502 E. John St., C.
The shop will be open for the next couple of weeks, and will remain open as long as Illinois keeps winning, said Lindsay Quick, who works in marketing and community outreach for Campus Ink.
Fans will be able to pick the type and color apparel and design they want to support their favorite student athletes by adding names and numbers to the back of the items, according to Campus Ink.
Available apparel will be available for all members of the men’s basketball team and some athletes on the women’s basketball team.
Some ready-for-purchase jerseys will be available, along with some clearance items, according to Campus Ink.
Showcasing ag tech
Parkland College is inviting K-12 teachers, high school students and agriculture industry professionals to its Ag Tech Showcase, to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9.
Parkland said the showcase will be an opportunity for students to learn about high-tech equipment, visit ag labs, interact with ag faculty and talk to local ag-based employers to learn about career opportunities.
Students are asked to RSP by Monday with their school counselors, ag teachers or home school cooperative lead teachers.
Banquet returning
The Vermilion County Conservation Foundation will host the Sportman’s Banquet March 18 to raise money for playground equipment and to replace the unsafe equipment removed from Kennekuk County Park and Forest Glen Preserve.
The banquet will be held at Sleepy Creek Vineyards in the Dragonfly Banquet Cente, Fairmount.
Tickets are $40 for adults, $60 for couples and $20 for youths, and they cover the cost of a social hour, dinner and prizes. For information, call Kennekuk County Park at 217-442-1691.
New director
Madeleine Wolske has been named the new director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at the Champaign County Economic Development Corp., 1817 S. Neil St., C.
Formerly a business librarian at the Champaign Public Library, Wolske began her new job Feb. 20.
At the library, she led business services such as providing direct assistance to small businesses and developing programming, according to the EDC.
Wolske also operates her own small business, Made by MEW.
The Illinois Small Business Development Center at the local EDC is part of the Illinois Small Business Development Center network. It provides information, confidential business guidance, training and other resources for small businesses and start-ups.