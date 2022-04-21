URBANA — Chaz Ebert is feeling anxious, and that’s new for her.
Ever since she was a little girl, Ebert said, she has been unintimidated by public speaking in all its forms — in her family, her neighborhood, her schools.
“And now, I’m terrified,” Ebert told the guests at Wednesday’s opening reception for the 22nd Ebertfest, held at University of Illinois President’s House in Urbana. “Something happened in the course of the pandemic that rewired something in my brain, in my heart, I don’t know where.
“I’m human — that’s good.”
Like its host, Ebertfest has gone through its own transformations, after three cancellations — in April 2020, April 2021 and September 2021. Organizers have had to rework the festival each time, as the pandemic has continually strengthened its grip on the community.
“It’s different — to mask or not to mask, to shake hands or not to shake hands,” Ebert told the audience. “We’ve been isolated and quarantined for two years, and it feels wonderful to be out, but at the same time, it’s a little nerve-wracking.”
Critics, sponsors and filmmakers of all kinds, along with UI and city officials and other local guests, populated the opening reception.
Speakers reveled in returning to the humanity of the festival, and shared enjoyment of cinema.
“We’ve all been working with screens — little screens, big screens, medium-sized screens — for a long time now, and I’d venture a guess that Roger (Ebert) himself would hands-down prefer the full cinematic experience,” Killeen said.
Festival director Nate Kohn jokingly called the crowd “the largest Zoom screen” he’d ever witnessed.
“We purposely decided not to do a virtual festival,” Kohn said. “We don’t believe the words ‘virtual’ and ‘festival’ belong in the same sentence.”
Killeen thanked Chaz Ebert for leading Ebertfest and “for never giving up on us at the university.”
“It was little hiatus, for good reasons, but we’re now back,” Killeen said. “And certainly with all the challenges we’ve faced and are facing in the world today, it’s good to take a step back and recognize the importance of human expression. It’s thrilling to have the UI system be the place where some of this can be celebrated.”
For all her trepidation, Ebert wanted to enjoy the movies with this hometown audience.
“I’m so happy that we’re able to do it in a crowd that’s used to Roger’s ‘watch word,’ which is empathy,” Ebert told The News-Gazette. “I wanted to be with this crowd because I know they are compassionate, kind and love movies.”
The 22nd Ebertfest has arrived with its own surprises, both exciting and disappointing. There’s a marked focus on music — Eef Barzelay, known musically as Clem Snide, wrote the 2020 track “Roger Ebert,” based upon the critic’s dying words. After hearing the song, Chaz extended an invitation to Barzelay to perform at the festival’s opening on Wednesday.
Renee Baker and the 10-piece Chicago Modern Orchestra are set to accompany Saturday’s 10 a.m. showing of “Siren of the Tropics.” The UI’s own Tito Carillo and his Latin Jazz Ensemble are set to perform as well.
Neither Director Guillermo del Toro nor co-writer Kim Morgan will be able to attend the showing of their Oscar-nominated movie “Nightmare Alley.” Del Toro had a non-emergency medical procedure that prevented him from flying over, Ebert said. Instead, an exclusive conversation with del Toro and Morgan will be aired the final day of the festival.
And though the late Gilbert Gottfried and his wife, Dara, were excited to show the documentary “Gilbert” at the festival, his death led to Ebertfest organizers dedicating the festival to Gottfried’s memory.
“I was wondering how we were going to censor his potty mouth,” Ebert said. “But now I wish I could just hear him.”
Ebert declined to talk about the future of the festival, or what features she’d like to add in future iterations. She’s here to enjoy some movies.
“Right now, I’m trying to stay firmly planted in the present; it’s a beautiful place,” Ebert said before heading to the Virginia Theatre.