SAVOY — As “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” breaks box-office records, local movie theaters have plenty to be thankful for heading into a holiday season stacked with potential hits.
Though the movie industry has shown promising signs of recovery in 2022, vendors say there’s still a long way to go before ticket sales reach pre-pandemic levels.
“What we’ve seen in the past year is that the movie-going audiences are there, they’re eager and excited to come out in really big numbers,” said Ryan Noonan, a spokesman for AMC Theatres, which operates the AMC Champaign 13 on North Prospect Avenue.
“We’re still looking for more movies,” he said.
The pandemic upended a seemingly unstoppable growth pattern for film revenues. The 2018 and 2019 movie seasons posted the No. 1 and No. 3 highest domestic gross totals ever, at $11.89 billion and $11.36 billion, respectively, according to Box Office Mojo.
Once COVID-19 hit the U.S., box-office figures tanked as movie theaters completely shut down. In 2020, the industry grossed just $2.11 billion on 456 releases, about half the films that showed in 2019.
Since then, fewer releases and a safety-conscious viewing public have made the road to recovery an uphill climb, said Phil Zacheretti, CEO of Phoenix Theatres, which owns the Savoy 16.
“This time last year, we were fighting through delta and omicron right behind it,” Zacheretti said, referring to two COVID-19 variants. “It was a tough end of 2021, and it was a tough beginning to 2022. The safety factor has really gone from most people’s minds.”
There have been about 430 domestic movie releases so far this year, compared with 439 in all of 2021 and 910 in 2019.
But annual gross revenue has begun to rebound, with 2021 bringing in $4.48 billion with the help of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and 2022 releases pulling in more than $6.4 billion so far. Summer blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” which grossed $716 million domestically, helped quite a bit.
“Movies take a couple years to make, so there’s not a lot, but it’s getting better,” Zacheretti said. “The supply chain and post-production is starting to pick up a little more, but it’s a slow process. You just can’t flip a switch and be back to where you were.”
To fill the gaps in releases, the Savoy 16 has ramped up special showings in its theaters, like hosting UFC fight nights each month, along with fan-focused screenings and its Flashback Cinema classic movies.
“It doesn’t take the place of a Marvel blockbuster, but it helps, and continues to give people a reason to show up to the theater,” he said.
The facility recently finished a “massive” repaving of its parking lot and added a bar serving craft beer, wine and cocktails at the end of April, in place of the old game room.
“We’re pretty happy with that — some of the films in the summer gear more toward the families, which don’t push that, but for any adult films, it’s OK to have a drink,” Zacheretti said. “We think that’ll grow over time as we have more films and more people coming — it’s so brand new. For 20 years, they were not able to get that there, now all of the sudden, they can.”
Both the Savoy 16 and AMC Champaign 13 are hiring for all sorts of positions, and accepting experienced and inexperienced workers.
And the remaining holiday slate is promising, with huge sequels “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” leading the way.
“There are new great movies regularly through the end of the year and into 2023,” Noonan said. “There’s no better time than now to return to the theater again.”