To celebrate 60 years of James Bond films, the News-Gazette Film Series presents a double feature of early Bonds — “Dr. No” (1962), the first, and “Goldfinger” (1964), arguably the best Sean Connery Bond — at 1 and 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
“Dr. No,” based on Ian Fleming’s sixth Bond novel, introduced the world to Sean Connery as Bond, who would go on to play him six more times. Sent to Jamaica to look into the disappearance of a couple of British agents, Bond joins the CIA’s investigation of the remote sabotage of missile launches from Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Threatened with assassination by gun, car and tarantula, Bond finally encounters the title villain, played by Joseph Wiseman, whose research with radiation has left him with metal prosthetic hands but also the means to disrupt the U.S. space program. On the doctor’s remote island, an hour into the film, Bond also meets Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress), the main female character, when she emerges from the waves in a white bikini, which made her an immediate poster sensation.
In addition to its brash emphasis on violence, sex and humor, “Dr. No” does show Bond practicing some basic real-life spycraft in setting up tells to let him know if someone has been searching his room. It also marks the first (and only?) time you will hear Bond singing. Connery’s performance in Disney’s “Darby O’Gill and the Little People” (1959), which led producer Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli to cast him as Bond, also coincidentally had him singing.
The budget for “Dr. No” was relatively small, so sets are fairly simple and the use of day-for-night filming and rear-screen projection for the car chases are not all that convincing. The popularity of the early Bond films endures, though, even when current Bonds start with budgets of more than a $100 million and state-of-the-art special effects. Earlier this month, for instance, an auction of Bond material at the famous British auction house Sotheby’s brought in $87,000 for the original British poster of “Dr. No.”
“Goldfinger,” Bond’s third outing, with a much larger budget, set the pattern for most of the Bond films to follow — and for the many Bond imitators as well. When it became the highest-grossing film of 1963 and the first Bond film to win an Oscar (for special effects), the filmmakers realized they had a winning formula and stuck with it: a catchy theme song over a flashy credit sequence; an opening adventure sequence that has no connection to the main plot; an early encounter, usually over some game, with the arch-villain; the early sexual conquest of the villain’s female accomplice, who winds up dead as a consequence; a grotesque, physically superior henchman; a climactic assault with lots of soldiers and guns; a last-second disarming of a weapon of mass destruction; and double-entendre names and puns at the expense of recently departed adversaries.
The initial Bond escapade in “Goldfinger,” though it stands apart from the principal story, does share some thematic elements with it, more than in most Bond films. Its action scenes prefigure those of the climax: a bomb set to destroy a valuable stockpile, a fight to the death ending with electrocution.
This time, Bond is looking into the gold-smuggling activities of international trader Auric Goldfinger (German actor Gert Frobe) and discovers that Goldfinger has plans to render the U.S. gold reserves at Fort Knox inaccessible, thereby increasing the value of his own gold hoard tenfold. Oddjob (Hawaiian wrestler Henry Sakata), Goldfinger’s Korean valet/bodyguard, tosses 007 around at critical moments, as does Goldfinger’s pilot, Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman), though the former ends up fried and the latter fondled.
When most people consider the long array of Bond films, “Goldfinger” is the one they tend to think of, apart from whatever may be the most recent release (all the others quickly run together in memory). Iconic scenes here include Bond spotting an assailant reflected in the eye of a woman he is kissing; a naked “Bond girl” killed by skin suffocation with a layer of gold paint; Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 going through its paces for the first time, including ejecting a gunman in the passenger’s seat; the laser beam threatening Bond’s private parts; Oddjob doing in people and statues with his steel-brimmed bowler hat; the countdown on a nuclear device getting stopped at seven seconds; and a villain being sucked out of a plane window. The film is a primer for making this sort of film — or spoofing it.
Blackman’s character proving herself equal to 007 in martial arts, commanding Goldfinger’s small air force and ultimately preventing his plan from succeeding make her one of the strongest female characters in 1960s action films and about as feminist a character as you could find in a Bond film. The casting of Blackman in itself was significant, as she had just earned a place for herself in TV history as the first feminist heroine in an action series in Britain’s “The Avengers.” (She played Dr. Catherine Gayle, agent John Steed’s partner before Mrs. Peel. Those early black-and-white episodes were not televised in this country but are now available on DVD.)
Note: Because of the length of this double feature, there will be no talk-back session after the 7 p.m. screening as regularly scheduled.