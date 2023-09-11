If you go What:
- The News-Gazette Film Series presents ‘The Maltese Falcon’ (1941).
When:
- 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
Where:
- Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.
Tickets:
- $7.
Box office: thevirginia.org or 217-356-9063.
Sometimes a screenwriter earns an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay because he’s smart enough to pick a well-written novel and then leave most of the dialogue and story untouched. John Huston did that when he turned Dashiell Hammett’s “The Maltese Falcon” into his directorial film debut.
You can savor the results when The News-Gazette Film Series presents the 1941 classic at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
Based on Hammett’s 1930 novel, this faithful adaptation embroils private investigator Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) in a web of lies and greed with an odd but dangerous group of memorable characters. Spade becomes involved when his partner is murdered while tailing someone for Brigid O’Shaughnessy (Mary Astor), a client with a story neither of the men believes, although they do believe the hefty retainer she gives them.
Too many people keep pulling guns on Spade, and the police suspect him of killing either his partner or the man who shot his partner. Spade is attracted to Brigid but is not sure he can trust her. And when he finally finds out about the 400-year-old statue of a falcon encrusted with precious jewels, which is what everyone is after, he goes after it himself.
America’s most influential mystery writer, Hammett’s five novels, written in the space of five years (1929-1934), spawned numerous film (and radio) adaptations, and his tough writing style with its memorable characters and realistic dialogue shaped subsequent detective fiction for decades.
He had the advantage over his writing contemporaries of actually having worked as a detective himself for the famous Pinkerton Agency. Hammett claimed that the agency’s operating principle was that it was moral to use immoral methods against the immoral and once described Spade as what his former colleagues wished they could be.
Warner Bros. tried adapting “The Maltese Falcon” three times within a dozen years of its publication (not counting a failed 1936 attempt to re-release the 1931 version that the Production Code forbade for its sexual content). The studio only got it right when Huston chose it for his directorial debut (on the advice of his friend and director Howard Hawks, who would later direct Bogart as another iconic detective, Philip Marlowe, in “The Big Sleep”).
The success of Huston’s version helped spawn what came to be known as “film noir” — 1940s and ’50s crime dramas with moody lighting, twisted plots and protagonists with questionable motives and psyches. (German expressionist cinema camerawork from the 1920s and the psychological traumas of World War II were also major contributors to this genre.)
Spade talks his way out of, around and through a flurry of tight situations and double-crosses before setting things right and sending his partner’s murderer off to jail. At any given moment, his motives are murky. Is he trying to avenge his partner, clear his name, get his hands on the treasure, save the girl or just get the better of the menagerie of criminal types who confront him? The way Bogart plays him, though, you can tell that Spade always enjoys confusing and tormenting his opponents.
Though Bogart had been appearing in films for more than a decade (mostly as criminals, and usually psychotic ones at that) and had impressed critics in 1936 when he reprised his acclaimed theatrical performance as an escaped psychotic killer in “The Petrified Forest” and again earlier in 1941 as another doomed criminal in “High Sierra” (also scripted by Huston), “The Maltese Falcon” made him a star, and he remained a top box-office draw for the next 15 years, until his death.
The film is also notable for its ensemble cast of familiar film faces. Quincy native Mary Astor had been a popular star for 16 years at the time of the production and won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in “The Great Lie,” made earlier that year. Peter Lorre, who plays Joel Cairo, had already made a reputation for himself in German films, having played most notably the child murderer in Fritz Lang’s 1931 classic “M,” and had also appeared in two of Alfred Hitchcock’s British thrillers.
British stage actor Sidney Greenstreet made his motion-picture debut here as Kasper Gutman, the obese schemer obsessed with the falcon, and he became an instant hit with audiences. Because of the excellent on-screen chemistry here, he appeared with Bogart in four more films and with Lorre in eight more films.
Ward Bond, one of John Ford’s favorite supporting actors, shows up as police sergeant Tom Polhaus. And Elisha Cook Jr. makes one of his most iconic appearances as Gutman’s gunman, Wilmer. He would later appear with Bogart in “The Big Sleep” in a very different, more sympathetic sort of role and later still was cast in Wim Wenders’ 1982 “Hammett,” which presented a fictionalized version of Hammett’s early career as a detective.
As a first-time director, Huston demonstrated a canny sense of space in composing his images. He storyboarded every scene — a common practice now — so that he could maintain fairly strict control over his images. He composed his images in depth so that we are aware of different levels of activity or interest within the frame, but he and cinematographer Arthur Edeson also used tight framing and unusual camera angles, for instance, to emphasize Gutman’s size and menace.
“The Maltese Falcon” was nominated for three Academy Awards — best picture, for Sydney Greenstreet as best supporting actor, and for Huston’s screenplay — but did not win any. In 1989, however, it was among the first group of 25 films placed on the National Film Registry for films with cultural, historical or aesthetic significance.