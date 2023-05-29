These days, if you’re looking at a screen, you’re probably seeing a commercial sometime before you shut it off, unless you’re making a call — at least until they figure out how to stick a commercial in there before your party responds.
Some cable channels and streaming services have commercial breaks that are as long as or even longer than the narrative material between them (or at least so it seems).
And in those lengthy intrusions, you’ll often see exactly the same commercial more than once — and then again during the next break.
If you go to the movies, you’ll find yourself targeted by several different sorts of commercials, some of which you might actually want to see and some you may not even recognize as commercials.
But you still have to sit through all the rest, and it can get really tedious, even annoying if you go with any frequency.
If you take your seat before the posted starting time of a film, you will be treated to a series of ads for various products and little news bites about different studios or films — essentially, ads for the studios or films.
Once the posted starting time rolls around, you get the first ads you might actually want to see — namely, what used to be called “previews of coming attractions” — ads telling you what future releases will be about through clips from the films themselves.
Most previews are made early in the filming process, so you’ll be seeing scenes with music tracks possibly different from those in the final film as well as scenes that will be edited out before the release, maybe even including a character who winds up on the cutting-room floor, too.
All in all, previews are good things, informing you and building up expectations.
But when the film won’t be released for several months or even in the next year, you do feel a bit of dread along the lines of “Oh no, how many more times am I going to have to watch this in the next six months?”
Of course, later on there will be longer trailers for the same film with more clips and more of the story, but if you are a regular film-goer, you might already be feeling some burnout by that time.
Either right before or right after the previews, you’ll get ads for the theater you’re already in.
They may try to sell you some sort of movie pass for discount admissions or remind you of the overpriced popcorn and soda available at the concession stand.
After all, with about 20 minutes of previews common now, you may have already gone through your first drink or tub of popcorn.
At AMC, you also get to see Nicole Kidman telling you how wonderful it is to go to the movies — in case you’d forgotten where you were and why you were there.
Jimmy Kimmel even joked about Kidman’s commercial at this year’s Oscar ceremony.
Finally, the film itself starts, but the ads aren’t over yet.
Usually before any part of the narrative, there are production logos — the Paramount mountain and stars or Disney’s magic castle, say.
They’ve always been around, and that’s actually useful information.
But the more companies become involved in a production, the more those production logos multiply at the start of the film.
And with CGI software, they have become more elaborate.
In fact, you might not realize you were watching a logo until the name of the particular production showed up at the end.
Some of them could make you think for a moment that you had gone into the wrong theater because they look like the actual start of a film.
(I confess this has happened to me once or twice.)
Now you’re into the film itself.
No more ads?
Not these days.
Product placement has long been a part of the revenue stream for movie studios, but in recent years it has become more blatant.
Probably the most egregious example turns up in “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” when a character tames a unicorn with a handful of Skittles and even utters their catchphrase, “Taste the rainbow,” more than once, though the second time with a surprising expletive for a family-themed film.
Finally, when the end credits roll, you frequently see additional scenes that may tell you what happens to some of the characters in the film after the main action or else point to further adventures — essentially, ads for future films that may not have even gone into production yet.
And even without those end credit scenes, you’re likely to get other sorts of subtle ads, such as the studio patting itself on the back by telling you how many people were employed in the making of the film.
Of course, with sometimes 10 or more minutes of end credits naming most of them, you already have a pretty good idea of the size of the payroll roster.
So a significant portion of the time you’re sitting in your theater seat, you’re going to be seeing some sort of ad.
Unfortunately, it’s probably only going to get worse.