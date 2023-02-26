The 40th annual Insect Fear Film Festival, sponsored by the Entomology Graduate Students Association and the University of Illinois Department of Entomology, returns live to Foellinger Auditorium on Saturday with doors opening at 5 p.m. and free admission.
The COVID-19 pandemic sent the festival online for the last two years and also demonstrated how quickly something like a virus can mutate or evolve. And insects have demonstrated how they can evolve over just a few decades to become resistant to certain pesticides. But sometimes a species just reaches a certain point and then gives further evolution a pass. That’s the theme of this year’s Festival — “living fossil” arthropods.
Living fossils are contemporary species that look just like they did hundreds of millions of years ago. They can appear in many different types of creatures, including reptiles (crocodiles, alligators), birds (pelicans), mammals (opossums, aardvarks), fish (coelacanths), and of course, insects (most notably cockroaches) and other invertebrates, such as horseshoe crabs and onychophorans or velvet worms.
This year’s festival features both friendly and unfriendly “living fossil” arthropods.
- In “Joe’s Apartment” (1996), singing and dancing cockroaches help their latest roommate, Joe (Jerry O’Connell), find love (with a human girl, that is) and fight ruthless developers trying to tear down the neighborhood in order to put up a federal prison in the heart of New York City. There’s even a bit of educational content, such as when the roaches explain in song to Joe, “We’ve been around for a hundred billion years, and we’ll be here long after you!”
- In “The Monster That Challenged the World” (1957), when an earthquake releases giant velvet worms from subterranean caverns under California’s Salton Sea, they wreak havoc, sucking out people’s bodily fluids and spitting corrosive slime. And if they manage to reach the ocean, they’ll multiply and, well, challenge the world.
Along with the features, the festival will also include four trailers for other films featuring living fossils of the unfriendly variety and three episodes from “Pike’s Lagoon” (2018-19), an animated series where Pike’s pet is a friendly horseshoe crab whose main activity seems to be announcing that he is a horseshoe crab. Creator Jacob Lenard will be present and Kate Jorgensen, who supplies Pike’s voice, will be calling in, and they will discuss the series and answer questions from the audience.
In addition to the films, entomological activities familiar from previous (and pre-pandemic) festivals will include live exhibits of live insects doing their thing, displays of mounted insects from around the world, the Bugscope (scanning-electron-microscope close-ups of fossil insects), and a petting zoo where you can hold beetles, roaches, tarantulas and other arthropods. For younger attendees, there will be face-painting, craft classes on making arthropod toys and the annual K-12 art competition and awards, as well as a special video appearance by ventriloquist Hannah Leskosky (yes, my daughter) with a talking version of one of the friendly creatures seen in the film portion of the festival.
Festival founder and UI Department of Entomology head May Berenbaum (also my wife) will be on hand to present awards to the winners of the art competition and introduce the films, explain what living fossils are, and alert the audience to where the films get the biology wrong (that world-challenging monster is not a mollusk, no matter what the scientists in the film say) and sometimes right.
T-shirts and stickers for this and past festivals will be available for purchase.