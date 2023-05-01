If you’re looking for information on a specific film, help is just a click away online.
The obvious site to go to first is the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb. Wikipedia can also be quite good, often providing long plot summaries and historical backgrounds for films — perhaps not for as many films as IMDb, but certainly for more (and lesser-quality) films than you might expect. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, of course, has a database that lists all Oscar nominees along with some historical notes.
But what if you can’t remember the title of a film, just some plot details or an actor or the director? Is there a site or an app that can identify a film for you with only a few details the way so many apps can now identify a song from only a couple of bars or a line of lyrics?
Well, yes, sort of. “What Is My Movie?” (whatismymovie.com) purports to identify films on the basis of just a few clues — say, a scene or an actor or director. A few months ago, BGR (short for “Boy Genius Report”), an online source of information about films, new technologies, business and science news and purchase guides for new gadgets, touted “What Is My Movie?” as “scary accurate.”
“What Is My Movie?” was created by Valossa, a Finnish company founded by computer-science researchers and engineers from Finland’s University of Oulu. Their project aims to create a new descriptive way of searching what they term “Deep Content” — namely, transcripts, audio, visual patterns and just any form of data feed that describes the video content. Currently, it comprises a library of 40,000 titles.
Type in some search terms and it will find your film (or make a best guess) and also give you several other close matches. BGR Executive Editor Zach Epstein claimed he had been testing out the site and had not been able to stump it.
He must not have been trying very hard. I was not very impressed when I first tried it six or so months ago, and it does not seem to have improved much, but it at least can be fairly amusing in what it misses and what it offers as matches.
“Newspaper mogul fails in politics and his marriage” got me 1934’s “It Happened One Night” (reporter Clark Gable accompanies rich runaway bride Claudette Colbert for an exclusive story) and 29 other matches, including the 1967 TV broadcast of “Mark Twain Tonight,” but not the 1941 film “Citizen Kane,” which is what I was hoping would turn up.
Then I tried “criminals compete for a jeweled bird,” aiming for “The Maltese Falcon.” Instead, the first match was Alfred Hitchcock’s “Family Plot” (1976), which, to be fair, was based on a 1972 novel titled “The Rainbird Pattern.” None of the three versions of “The Maltese Falcon” showed up in the matches, but 2014’s “Noah,” the 2004 Pixar film “The Incredibles” and Martin Scorsese’s 1997 film “Kundun” did.
Thinking I was perhaps being too vague in my search terms, I tried “a girl has to find her dead father’s hands” — a situation I’m fairly certain occurs only in the 2010 film “Winter’s Bone,” which earned Jennifer Lawrence her first Oscar nomination. But “What Is My Movie?” couldn’t find it, though its first match was 2011’s “Hanna,” about a young girl trained by her father to be an assassin. Its other matches included 1992’s “The Crying Game” (in which the significant body part is definitely not a hand), the 1962 minor French classic “Sundays and Cybele,” and 1993’s “Return of the Living Dead III.”
Now when I searched “Cary Grant and a chimpanzee” and “Marilyn Monroe and a chimpanzee,” the site correctly gave me Howard Hawks’ 1952 film “Monkey Business” for both, along with a lot of other films with Grant and Monroe, respectively. (The second match in the Grant search, though, was “We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story,” a 1993 cartoon feature noticeably lacking both Cary Grant and a chimp.) So figuring the site was more proficient with actors’ names, I typed in “Jennifer Lawrence has to find her dead father’s hands” and got several Jennifer Lawrence films but not “Winter’s Bone,” as well as several puzzling matches: “The Crawling Eye” (1958), “The Beaver” (the 2011 film where Mel Gibson brandishes a beaver puppet), the 1946 Western “Duel in the Sun,” the 1999 TV miniseries “Aftershock: Earthquake in New York”, the 1959 “House on Haunted Hill” starring Vincent Price, and Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Trouble with Harry” (1955).
“What Is My Movie?” quickly zeroed in on 1954’s “Them!” when I searched for “giant ants infest Los Angeles,” but also offered matches including “Crocodile Dundee” (1986), “Coming to America” (1988), “Batman and Robin” (1997) and the 1966 romantic comedy “The Glass Bottom Boat.”
But then when I typed in “young lovers are separated when their ocean liner sinks,” the first hit was 1972’s “The Poseidon Adventure.” “Titanic” did show up low down among the other matches, but it was a 1943 German film about the disaster, not James Cameron’s 1997 megahit, which received no mention at all. What did turn up, though, was fascinating in its improbability: Disney’s original “Pete’s Dragon” (1977), Ingmar Bergman’s “Hour of the Wolf” (1968), “Gigi” (1958), “Bolero” (1984) starring Bo Derek, “Jaws 3” (1983) and “Porco Rosso,” Hayao Miyazaki’s 1992 animated story of a World War I pilot who voluntarily turns into a pig and battles air pirates.
The site allows you the option of giving some brief feedback, including the title of the film you were searching for, so the algorithm is perhaps designed to learn from its mistakes.
In any case, it’s worth trying out. It just might identify that film title you have been trying to recall, but it will also probably give you some incongruous matches that can be outright funny or else intriguing enough to leave you trying to figure out just why they were selected.