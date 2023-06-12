If you go What: The News-Gazette Film Series presents ‘Enter the Dragon’ (1973). When: 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C. Tickets: $7. Box office: thevirginia.org or 217-356-9063.
Each year since 1989, the Library of Congress has added 25 films of historical, cultural or aesthetic significance to its National Film Registry showcasing the range and diversity of American film heritage.
So there are now 850 films listed in the registry.
The number in which a lot of people get kicked in the head is exactly one — Bruce Lee’s 1973 martial-arts masterpiece “Enter the Dragon.”
It’s next up in The News-Gazette Film Series, set to be screened at 1 and 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
“Enter the Dragon” was the first Chinese martial-arts film produced by a major Hollywood studio (Warner Bros.), effectively introducing general American audiences to that genre.
Its huge profits and charismatic star, whose (some would say, “mysterious”) death just before its release only added to his legend, spawned one of the major movie trends of the 1970s.
(“Star Wars” in 1977 would take its place as the film to imitate, but in this regard, one could note that the villain in Lee’s film is named Han and Lee’s exposition of his principles as a martial artist sounds like he could be talking about the Force.)
Lee plays a fighter and instructor at a Shaolin temple (his character is deliberately also named Lee as part of the actor’s drive for stardom) who is recruited by an international intelligence agency to infiltrate the private island of Chinese crime lord Han (Shin Kien).
The agency knows Han is behind a vast enterprise of drugs and White slavery but can’t get any actual proof.
Every three years, though, Han hosts a martial-arts tournament on his otherwise-impenetrable stronghold.
Since Han had trained years earlier at the same Shaolin temple as Lee but betrayed all its principles, Lee signs on.
He subsequently discovers that an assault by Han’s henchmen led to the death of his sister (Angela Mao) some years earlier, so he is even more motivated to bring down the crime lord.
Also invited to the tournament are Roper (John Saxon), a gambler on the run from collectors, and Williams (Jim Kelly), also on the run after an encounter with a couple of racist cops that did not go well for them.
Lee had developed and taught his own style of martial arts which he called Jeet Kune Do (“the way of the intercepting fist”) and was already a star in the Hong Kong cinema world, as were Mao and Kien.
American audiences would have known him from a dazzling scene in the 1969 James Garner film “Marlowe” where he trashes Marlowe’s office, breaking his chandelier with a kick, and from television as Kato in “The Green Hornet” (1966-67).
The producers discovered Kelly, an international middle-weight karate champion, in a Los Angeles martial-arts studio.
Saxon was cast because he held a black belt in karate. Robert Wall, who plays O’Hara, the henchman most responsible for Lee’s sister’s death, held nine black belts in different martial arts.
Lee choreographed all the fight scenes himself (including some with literally 100 or more fighters), and director Robert Clouse shot the film in Technicolor and widescreen, framing Lee’s fights so that you can see all his moves in their entirety (much like in Fred Astaire films where the camera lets you see every detail of his dancing).
And unlike some other martial-arts films, “Enter the Dragon” does not artificially speed up any of the action — all that incredible speed of Lee’s punches and kicks is real.
He even grabs a live cobra at one point and taps it on the head a couple of times without getting bitten.
Maybe even more amazing is that none of Lee’s punches or kicks actually made contact with their human targets — apparently, for his kick to friend Robert Wall’s chest after Wall told him to go ahead with it for the sake of the shot, claiming he could take Lee’s kick with no problem.
Well, no, as it turned out. Otherwise, as the producers claimed, the only person injured was Lee himself, who pulled a groin muscle while ending his kicks before they made contact.
Not only will martial-arts fans get to see a master demonstrating his physical abilities — and also, in a restored scene, set out the principles of his art — but the film also provides a slice of Hong Kong martial-arts movie history.
Lee himself has been a student of legendary martial artist Ip Man, who has been portrayed in a number of Hong Kong films.
Bolo Yeung, a 10-time Hong Kong bodybuilding champ who plays one of Han’s lieutenants (you’ll know him when he takes off his shirt), became a star after this film and even was able to play some hero roles eventually.
Sammo Hung, who subsequently starred in or did stunts in numerous Hong Kong films, plays the Shaolin fighter Lee defeats in the film’s first match. And a young Jackie Chan shows up as a prison guard who has a very brief (don’t blink) but unfortunate encounter with Lee.
Saxon acted in numerous supporting roles and later starring roles, usually as a police detective (as in 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) or as the villain.
Of more local interest, though, he appeared in the title role in “Man of La Mancha” in 1978 at The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan.