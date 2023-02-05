If you’re producing a musical, what do you do when everyone already knows all the tunes in it because they’re all by one of America’s greatest composers? You present them in unexpected contexts and arrangements, as in “An American in Paris,” the next film in The News-Gazette Film Series at the Virginia Theatre on Feb. 11, at 1 and 7 p.m.
Ex-GI and aspiring painter Jerry Mulligan (Gene Kelly), the American in the title, lingers in Paris after World War II and tries to sell his paintings on street corners, without much success until wealthy American heiress Milo Roberts (Nina Foch) offers to act as his patron and manager. Milo takes as much interest in Jerry as in his art, but almost immediately, Jerry meets and falls for 19-year-old Lise Bouvier (Leslie Caron).
Unfortunately, this romantic triangle has a fourth side. Popular cabaret singer Henri Baurel (Georges Guétary), who had protected Lise while her parents fought in the Resistance, has fallen in love with her and wants to marry her, and she feels obligated to accept him.
Jerry’s pal, Adam Cook (Oscar Levant), a concert pianist who has never given a concert, is also friends with Henri and introduces the two. Eventually, Henri winds up giving Jerry romantic advice, neither man knowing they are both in love with the same girl.
The wordless resolution of the romantic triangle (the film’s final 20 or so minutes contains no dialogue) is probably the slightest aspect of the film, but plot isn’t what you see “An American in Paris” for. You go to see one of the two best male dancers from the Golden Age of Hollywood performing in his prime, you go to hear the Gerschwin music, and you go for the elaborate production values that were a hallmark of the 1951 MGM musical.
The filmmakers give the potentially melodramatic plot a relatively light handling and even add some comic relief — Adam fantasizing about a performance of Gerschwin’s “Concerto in F” in which he not only plays all the instruments but also conducts and wildly applauds in the audience. (A composer and conductor himself, Levant in real life had been a good friend of Gerschwin.)
Arthur Freed produced MGM’s best-known musicals both before and after “An American in Paris”: among others, before, “Easter Parade” and “Royal Wedding” with Astaire and “The Pirate” and “On the Town” with Kelly; and after, “Silk Stockings” with Astaire, “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Brigadoon” with Kelly, and “Gigi” with Caron.
Freed, himself a lyricist, had long wanted to make a musical in Paris. In the late 1940s, he and Ira Gerschwin were attending a concert of George Gerschwin’s music, including his “An American in Paris Suite.” Freed offered to buy the title, and Ira agreed on the condition that all the film’s music would be George’s. Freed then hired the top talents in their respective fields for the film. Kelly’s huge success in MGM’s “On the Town” the year before assured him of the lead here, and Jerry Mulligan became one of his signature roles.
Nineteen-year-old Leslie Caron, a ballerina with the Ballets des Champs-Elysées with no acting experience, was cast at Kelly’s insistence — and contrary to the studio’s plans — after seeing her dance on an earlier trip to Paris. Kelly also prevailed in the casting of Georges Guétary as Henri after the studio’s more age-appropriate choice, Maurice Chevalier, was unavailable. Kelly had likely seen Guétary perform on Broadway in 1950’s “Arms and the Girl”; this would mark his only appearance in an American film.
Kelly choreographed the film himself and even handled much of the direction. Director Vincente Minnelli took a month off to film a completely different picture and also some time to finalize details of his divorce from Judy Garland.
Though it is clearly Kelly’s picture, Minnelli nonetheless left his stamp on it as well, including the way that the climactic ballet number has its different sections designed to look like the works of various famous French painters.
Freed, however, was not able to carry off his original plan — that is, to make the musical in Paris, which was also Kelly’s preference.
The city council turned down the request to film there, and MGM was also concerned about the expense of that final ballet number, so the film was actually shot on the MGM backlot.
The concluding “American in Paris Suite” ballet (Kelly’s idea) runs 17 minutes, contains no dialogue, and cost around half a million dollars. The British “The Red Shoes” by Powell and Pressburger in 1948 had featured a 17-minute ballet sequence and was internationally well-received, and Kelly screened that film for the MGM executives to prove such an extended dance sequence could appeal to audiences. MGM still considered this something of a gamble, but in fact, the film was an immediate hit with audiences. Part of the appeal, no doubt, came from hearing popular Gerschwin songs in unexpected renditions, such as when Jerry tries teaching French tykes English with “I Got Rhythm.”
“An American in Paris” won the Oscar for best picture, the first musical to win that was not anchored in a show biz setting. Alan Jay Lerner won for story and screenplay (which is what the Academy was calling original screenplay at the time), and Cedric Gibbons and his collaborators won for color art direction — set design (the Academy was giving separate awards in visual categories for color and black-and-white films).
Johnny Green and Saul Chaplin won for scoring of a musical picture. The film also won Oscars for color cinematography and color costume design. Minnelli was nominated for best director, and the film editing also received a nomination. Kelly was given an honorary award “in appreciation of his versatility as an actor, singer, director and dancer, and specifically for his brilliant achievements in the art of choreography.”
Though the award was not officially linked to his work in “An American in Paris,” it is hard to imagine that his work on so many aspects of that film did not factor into his receiving such an award in that particular year. Freed, who as producer picked up the film’s best picture award, coincidentally won the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award that night for his humanitarian activities.
Kelly’s dancing here combines a wide range of styles from tap to ballet and demonstrates his renowned athleticism. Caron makes an excellent partner for him, gliding along with balletic grace in the more romantic numbers, but also demonstrating a wide range of styles in fantasy sequences — including, of course, the can-can.