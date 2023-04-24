In recent decades, the Walt Disney Company has been expanding its film empire in large part by building on astute purchases (mainly of the Pixar and Marvel studios and the Star Wars franchise). So it can be easy to forget that Walt Disney himself was a major innovator in the field of animation. But you can see a classic example of that innovative spirit when his 1940 film “Fantasia” screens as the next film in the News-Gazette Film Series at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
The third of Disney’s three great animated features — after “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937) and “Pinocchio” (1940) — “Fantasia” was already in the planning stage before “Snow White” was released. Disney was always planning ahead and using his cartoons as experiments in improving the process. He quickly seized on new technologies, such as sound and three-strip Technicolor, and encouraged technical invention within his studio, and “Fantasia” represented the most forward-looking state of the art animation of its time.
The very notion of a whole feature linking animation with classical music in a series of scenes suggesting the images that might go through a listener’s mind while listening to those works was visionary for the time. Disney spent weeks with famed conductor Leopold Stokowski selecting the pieces to include and had sound technician William Garity devise a new sound system with multiple tracks and speakers specifically for this film.
“Fantasia” was initially shown in road-show performances where Garity would accompany the film and redo a theater’s sound system to accommodate the new Fantasound system (a forerunner of today’s multichannel cinema sound experience).
The animated segments range from abstract to impressionistic to straightforward narrative, with some surprising choices of images. The most striking in that regard is probably “The Rite of Spring,” which composer Igor Stravinsky had envisioned as expressing tribal dances. Disney accompanied it, however, with a history of the planet Earth’s birth and the evolution of life on it up to the age of the dinosaurs, climaxing in a fight to the death between a Stegosaurus and a Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Also particularly intense is the segment depicting Modest Moussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” which has a giant devil towering over a small village and summoning the souls of the damned to cavort and writhe in the sky above it. The hellish night, however, gives way to morning light and Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria.”
Equally memorable are the comic pieces. Mickey Mouse, in what would become an iconic representation for him (and for the Disney company in preserving copyright on the character), appears as the title character in Paul Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” who learns that a little magic can be a dangerous thing when his attempt to dodge a water-carrying assignment turns into a flood. By the way, this episode obliquely references Walt himself twice: he had originally supplied Mickey’s voice in the cartoon shorts (though Mickey here has no dialogue) and the wizard is actually named Yensid (“Disney” spelled backwards).
Beethoven’s “Pastorale” symphony provides an opportunity to explore a bit of Greco-Roman mythology as satyrs and centaurs cavort in lush pastures with Bacchus, the tipsy god of wine, until Zeus breaks things up with a few casual lightning bolts. This segment ran into censorship issues both before and after the film’s release: the Hays office insisted the originally bare-breasted girl centaurs cover up, and in the late 1960s, some shots including Black centaurs were edited out (actually, the frames were re-oriented so those characters would not be seen).
Amilcare Ponchielli’s “Dance of the Hours” presents viewers with the incongruous image of hippos, elephants, ostriches and alligators performing classical ballet steps and answers the question of whether an alligator could lift a hippo over his head.
Leopold Stokowski conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra, and composer/music critic Deems Taylor provides on-screen introductions and comments on the pieces. And for one of Taylor’s commentaries, the soundtrack makes its own appearance on screen (well, more of a cartoon representation of the sounds the orchestra produces rather than a copy of the actual soundtrack itself).
In addition to the artistry of the animation and the music, “Fantasia” also provides viewers with beauty in depth — the gorgeous backgrounds in front of which the cartoon characters play out their roles. Even the classically spare set for the “Dance of the Hours” was designed with architectural exactitude.
Though generally well-received by critics and audiences (except for those reviewers who thought Disney had no right to violate classical music works with cartoon images and music critics who objected to Stokowski’s arrangements), the film lost money on its original release. It was enormously expensive for the time to produce, and the road-show presentations added to those costs ($85,000 — about $1.8 million in today’s dollars — to lease each theater and re-do the existing sound system). And then World War II cut off the European market for the film’s release. Once the U.S. entered the war, those Fantasound systems that had been installed were pulled out for the war effort.
It was only in 1969 that “Fantasia” finally turned a profit for Disney — at least in part because it gained a certain reputation among the young adult audience of the time as something akin to a psychedelic experience.
Even if you have never seen “Fantasia” itself, some of these segments may sound familiar. Walt showed several individual segments on his weekly hourlong television series throughout the 1950s and 1960s. And the “Rite of Spring” section was released, with an annoying voiceover narration, as an educational film for schools and libraries explaining the formation of the planet and evolution.
The best way to see the film, though, is on the big Virginia screen with a sound system that has finally caught up with Disney’s original intention.
