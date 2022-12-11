Christmas movies evoke a warm sense of nostalgia, either for previous viewings with loved ones or an idealized Yuletide that never actually existed outside one’s imagination or greeting cards.
A major exception is the 1947 classic “Miracle on 34th Street,” the next entry in the News-Gazette Film Series showing at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
Although “Miracle on 34th Street” comes in at No. 5 on the American Film Institute’s list of Top Ten Fantasy Films, it’s anchored in the reality of the big department stores of New York City in the late 1940s and their holiday-shopping promotions. Writer/director George Seaton and his crew filmed the actual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade (in 1946), and most of the scenes in Macy’s department store (situated on 34th Street in New York) were filmed there at night after business hours.
The other stores mentioned, most notably Gimbel’s, Macy’s proverbial rival, all flourished in the 1940s and 1950s (but only Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s remain today). And you can even still find the house that figures in the film’s finale in a hamlet on Long Island.
When Macy’s event planner Doris Walker (Maureen O’Hara) hires elderly Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) as an emergency replacement to play Santa for the big parade and then in its toy department, she doesn’t realize he really believes he is Santa. Kris is soon directing parents to other department stores — even (gasp!) Gimbel’s — to find specific toys and/or better prices. When customers respond enthusiastically to that treatment, it actually promotes customer loyalty to Macy’s and becomes store policy — at Macy’s, then Gimbel’s, and then all the other department stores.
Both Doris and her daughter, Susan (a very young Natalie Wood), are pragmatists who refuse to believe in fantasies, but Kris wins them over eventually. When a mean-spirited psychologist vengefully has Kris committed to a mental hospital, Doris’ neighbor and suitor, attorney Fred Gailey (John Payne), defends him in court. But Fred can only keep Kris out of Bellevue mental hospital if he can prove that Kris really is Santa Claus.
Among other things a gentle satire on commercialism (the idea came to story-writer Valentine Davies while he was Christmas shopping and waiting in line), “Miracle on 34th Street” faced an immediate problem. 20th Century Fox was contractually obligated to preview the film for the owners of Macy’s and Gimbel’s (separately, of course) with the understanding that it would be released only if both approved. Objections from either would have meant extensive and expensive rewrites and reshoots. Fortunately, both stores favored it.
“Miracle on 34th Street” became an immediate hit even though the studio was not sure how to promote it. Studio head Darryl F. Zanuck approved only a middling budget for it and then insisted it be released in June when more family tickets could be sold. But the original ads and even the previews did not indicate it was a Christmas movie. It was so popular, though, that it stayed in theaters until well past Christmas.
Maureen O’Hara was a major star in the 1940s and 1950s, with her acting talent augmented by her famously fiery red hair. Something of a regular in adventure films, her best-remembered roles, though, are as Hayley Mills’ mother in the original 1961 “The Parent Trap,” retired boxer John Wayne’s Irish bride in John Ford’s “The Quiet Man” (1952), cavalry officer John Wayne’s estranged wife in Ford’s “Rio Grande” (1950), and the divorced and disillusioned mother in this film.
O’Hara had already starred with John Payne in the 1946 tearjerker “Sentimental Journey.” Payne had started out in musicals, went through some melodramas and comedies, and then moved into action films and eventually a TV Western series “The Restless Gun.” Later in life, he returned to musical theater and Broadway.
In any case, O’Hara’s and Payne’s performances are quickly overshadowed here by two scene-stealers — veteran British actor Gwenn and 8-year-old Wood. Glenn was a versatile character actor whose previous roles ranged from bemused patriarch Mr. Bennett in “Pride and Prejudice” (1940) to a mad or at least misguided scientist in “The Walking Dead” (1936) to a Nazi assassin in Hitchcock’s “Foreign Correspondent” (1940).
Wood was already a professional at her young age and was working in two other productions, requiring different dialects, at the same time as “Miracle” — “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” and “Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!”
Gwenn won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role, the only actor ever to receive an Oscar — or even a nomination — for playing Santa Claus. Davies won for best story (no longer a category today), and writer/director Seaton won for best screenplay; the film also received a best picture nomination.
“Miracle on 34th Street” has been remade twice as a TV movie — in 1959 with Ed Wynn as Kris and in 1973 with Sebastian Cabot. Richard Attenborough took on the role in a 1994 theatrical release. In 1963, a musical version, “Here’s Love,” with music, lyrics and book by Meredith Wilson (of “The Music Man”), ran for 334 performances on Broadway. Colorized versions of the original film were released in 1985 and 2006 — and were met by loud objections.
“Miracle on 34th Street” ranks ninth on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Most Inspiring American Films, and in 2005, it was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”