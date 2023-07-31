Every year, the Discovery Channel schedules a “Shark Week” in July or August highlighted by straightforward documentaries about sharks and more sensationalized “docufiction” touting such unlikely notions as prehistoric megalodons (giant sharks) still surviving in the ocean depths. (This year, it began July 23.)
This all feeds into viewers’ combined fascination with and fear of sharks originally spawned by Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster “Jaws.” Shark Week also in turn seems to inspire less stellar filmmakers to create their own sharksploitation films.
Over the years, I have periodically chronicled those efforts (more often, misfires) and called your attention to (warned you about) more than 40 weird shark movies. The most noticeable development in sharksploitation movies over the last few years has been the demise of the major weird shark franchises.
The “Sharknado” series ended with “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” (2018), a time-travel entry that returned its protagonists to the setting of the very first “Sharknado” so they could prevent all subsequent sharktastrophes. The multiple-headed shark-attack films apparently ran out of places to put new heads after 2018’s “6-Headed Shark Attack.” And “Sharktopus,” that genetically engineered blend of shark and octopus, retired even earlier, in 2015, after battling the Navy and similarly genetically engineered (those scientists — at it again!) pterodactyl/barracuda and killer-whale/wolf combos.
The fins-and-teeth genre hasn’t really slowed down all that much, though. At one end, you still have relatively straightforward thrillers where either the humans or the shark simply wind up in the wrong place at the wrong time. In “Shark Season” (2020), a great white traps three kayakers on a small sinking island three miles from shore, and in 2022’s “Shark Bait” (not to be confused with the 2006 animated feature), college students on spring break crash their stolen Jet Skis, again miles from shore, in what quickly become shark-infested waters.
Conversely, in “Bull Shark” (2022), the title predator finds its way to a Texas lake and starts snacking on swimmers, and in local filmmaker Robin Christian’s “Below” (2023), a bull shark turns up in a reservoir. (Bull sharks can indeed survive in fresh water — in 1837, one got as far up the Mississippi as Alton.)
Then there’s the prehistoric survival tale where a megalodon (a species extinct for more than 3 million years) suddenly turns up with a yearning to sample all those hairless water-logged mammals that weren’t splashing around the last time it prowled the seas. Jason Statham once more dons a wet suit to battle more megalodons (and even some dinosaurs) next weekend in the big-budget “Meg 2: The Trench.”
At the lower end of the special-effects scale, “Jurassic Shark 2: Aquapocalypse” (2021) sees its 60-foot megalodon once again stalking oil-rig workers from the same petroleum company as in 2012’s “Jurassic Shark.” The film’s best feature, apart from its 71-minute run time, has to be its title. Just try saying “Aquapocalypse” five times fast.
Things get even less plausible with “Toxic Shark” (2017), when a singles resort is terrorized by a mutant shark that can shoot acid from a horn atop its head; also, anyone bitten by the shark becomes a crazed cannibal.
But even an acid-spewing head horn can’t compare with bat wings, which are what the title critter in last year’s “Sharkula” winds up with when Dracula, fleeing from vampire hunters, falls into the ocean (he probably should have used his own bat wings) and swaps blood with a great white. Dracula and the vampire shark in tandem prey on a seaside tourist community, creating even more vampires. Back in 2016, the same filmmakers gave us “Sharkenstein”; one can only hope they don’t plan to continue mining (despoiling) classic Universal monster films with a shark-mummy film (“Shmummy”?).
(Note: Polonia’s “Sharkula” has nothing at all to do with the Chicago hip-hop artist of the same name and should definitely not be confused with the 2010 documentary about him, “Sharkula: Diarrhea of a Madman.” Also, I expect at least an associate-producer credit from any filmmaker who uses “sharktastrophe” or “shmummy” in their title.)
Plunging even deeper into the supernatural is “Noah’s Shark” (2021), a biblical sharkapocalypse. When a televangelist and his crew try to retrieve Noah’s Ark, they find it guarded by an ancient curse (including “possessed wood”) and a great white shark. (Shouldn’t there really be two great whites, though, just to be consistent?)
Then there’s “Amityville Island” (2020) which may not have “shark” in its title but does hope to attract an audience with a poster showing a huge red-eyed shark about to swallow whole a bikini-clad skin-diver with (judging from the way her legs are misaligned with her shoulders) severe scoliosis. The poster also screams, “For God’s sake, get out of the water!”
Now in perhaps the most ethically justified spoiler alert ever, I have to say that the action does take place on an island, so there is water, and one of the characters is a survivor of some Amityville demonic horrors, but no one actually goes into the water, and (prepare yourself!) there is no shark. There are, however, some scientists doing genetic experiments, of course, which involve nanobots (because, why not?) and which produce a woman with a lumpy gray papier-mâché head and a very bad attitude.
Earlier, I said there were no more weird shark franchises. Something like a franchise turned inside out, however, is thriving. Instead of a series featuring the same sort of monster shark in each film, director Mark Polonia (in just the last six years!) has made a swarm of bizarre movies melding sharks with more popular films/franchises: “Sharkenstein,” “Land Shark,” “Shark Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Virus Shark,” “Jurassic Shark 2: Aquapocalypse,” “Noah’s Shark,” and “Sharkula.” (He also made “Amityville Island.”)