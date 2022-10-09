October usually brings out special screenings of classic horror films, though none dating back further than the Universal Frankenstein, Dracula and Mummy films of the early 1930s. But the eeriest, most influential horror film reached those heights without the benefit of sound — 1922’s “Nosferatu,” or to give its full title, “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.”
The News-Gazette Film Series will present a restored tinted version of this silent classic at 7 p.m. Friday at the Virginia Theatre, with special musical accompaniment on the Virginia’s Hope Jones Wurlitzer pipe organ by Dr. Steven Ball.
Viewers will immediately recognize this as an adapted — and, unfortunately, unauthorized — version of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, “Dracula.” Most contemporary reviews outside Germany were less than enthusiastic (in France, though, the Surrealists loved it — its eroticism and dreamlike quality naturally appealed to them). But even in Germany, it did not do well at the box office, lost money and bankrupted its production company. Three years later, Stoker’s widow won a copyright-violation lawsuit against the filmmakers, and the court ordered the negative and all the prints destroyed.
Thanks to archives and film collectors and later to restorers, however, “Nosferatu” survived, found its way into seminal histories of German and world cinema, and gained widespread critical recognition. Pauline Kael praised it as “superbly loathsome,” and Roger Ebert called it “the best of all vampire movies.”
In this version, the young solicitor Hutter travels to Transylvania to assist Count Orlok in securing a new home in Germany. Unnerved by the count’s appearance and behavior, Hutter nonetheless closes the deal but subsequently becomes Orlok’s victim, surviving only because the vampire begins relocating immediately.
As Orlok sails from Transylvania to Hutter’s (fictional) home city of Wisborg, plague spreads in his wake. Hutter manages to return as well, but his wife, Ellen, whose picture has obsessed the vampire and stirred his hunger, may be the only one who can save the city.
Orlok is very different from the vampire in the novel or the Universal films. He does not transform into animals, and he is vulnerable to sunlight (a notion introduced here and readily adopted into subsequent movie vampire lore). And no one here tries any of the usual anti-vampire tools (stakes, garlic, crucifixes) on him.
Orlok is played by stage actor Max Schreck, whose name literally means “fright” in German. Schreck, like American horror film icon Lon Chaney, did his own makeup, and his vampire is not the sophisticate that Bela Lugosi’s Dracula embodied. Schreck’s Orlok is more shabby and ratlike and more immediately unsettling.
Director F.W. Murnau was one of the greats of early German and American filmmaking. His 1924 classic, “Der Letzte Mann,” or “The Last Laugh,” is generally credited as the first film to free the camera from its fixed position in exploring a scene. Critics regard his first American film, 1927’s “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans,” as one of cinema’s greatest; it won the first and only Oscar for unique and artistic production, essentially sharing the Academy’s first best-picture award with “Wings,” a drama with epic World War I dogfights.
In “Nosferatu,” Murnau took the eerie elements inherent in most German expressionist films and augmented them by setting them in real locations. Here and there, details recall similar features in 1920’s “Cabinet of Doctor Caligari” — a rooftop pursuit, an attempted strangulation in a madhouse, a sleeping young woman set upon by a grotesque, thin figure.
On the other hand, one can still find where scenes were shot in Orava Castle in Slovakia, and as late as 2019, Hutter’s house and the warehouse where Orlok lurked across from it were still relatively unchanged in Lubeck in northern Germany.
Before color cinematography, there were more basic ways to produce color film images, and “Nosferatu” represents one of those — namely, tinted film stock. The black-and-white scenes were printed on carefully selected tinted film stocks — blue for night scenes, say, and yellow for bright daylight, but with more subtlety and effectiveness than those simple examples may suggest.
Prana Films went out of business when the film did not bring in much. They had spent more on promoting the film than producing it. Mrs. Stoker won a copyright violation suit against them in 1925.
Murnau originally wanted Conrad Veidt, but he was unavailable. Schreck was a better fit, as he was largely unknown to film audiences and critics. This fueled speculation and rumor that produced all sorts of weird notions, including that Murnau had hired an actual vampire for the role.