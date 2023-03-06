Not every shameful Oscar night occurrence, such as Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, has been broadcast to millions of viewers. Some went undetected or unacknowledged for years. Quite a few of them, though, have been acknowledged and more or less corrected in the listings and notes in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ online database of Oscar nominees and winners.
Probably the most departures from the truth or from full disclosure originally found their way into Oscar’s permanent record in the writing categories — generally for political reasons of one sort or another. The Academy now includes notes in its database to acknowledge and correct those errors, oversights and slights while preserving the historical representations.
Though the most egregious of these occurred during the 1950s when writers and directors were blacklisted for suspected Communist sympathies and activities, the first time a writer’s award earned a qualifying note occurred in the first decade of the awards.
In 1935, the Screen Actors Guild and the Screen Writers Guild were boycotting the Academy because the Academy, founded in part to resolve issues between studios and the artists working for them, favored the producers branch over all the others. The Screen Actors Guild even required its members to resign from the Academy, and by the time the 1936 Oscars ceremony rolled around, there were only 25 actors left in the Academy to vote.
In support of the Screen Writers Guild boycott, Dudley Nichols declined his best-screenplay Oscar for “The Informer,” becoming the first person ever to turn down an Oscar. The database note merely says, “Mr. Nichols initially refused the award, but Academy records indicate that he was in possession of a statuette by 1949.”
Yes, but actually, since Nichols had not attended the awards ceremony, Academy President Frank Capra had sent him the award in the mail. Nichols returned it, Capra sent it back, and the writer returned it a second time. By 1937, however, the Screen Writers Guild had become reconciled with the Academy, and Nichols claimed his Oscar.
When the House Unamerican Activities Committee began looking into Communist Party influence and involvement in Hollywood, most of the attention became focused on writers, since they provided the stories (and the subtexts) for the movies.
Ten writers, known historically as “The Hollywood Ten,” even went to prison for refusing to answer the committee’s questions. Others found themselves unemployable because of their political associations. So some of these unemployable writers wrote scripts under assumed names, and others used sympathetic but politically chaste fellow writers as fronts to submit scripts to studios under their names. And sometimes, the studio just omitted the screenwriter’s name from the film’s credits.
That last option was deployed with “Friendly Persuasion” (the 1956 film, starring Gary Cooper, about a Quaker family during the Civil War). Allied Artists, the film’s distributor, had deleted Michael Wilson’s name from the screen credits, and the Academy turned itself inside out to come up with a bylaw revision allowing the writing achievement to be eligible for nomination even if the writer was ineligible. Further contortions resulted in Wilson’s screenplay not showing up as a nominee for adapted screenplay, even though it had garnered enough votes. A couple of years later, the bylaw was repealed as “unworkable” and the incident wound up with the longest note in the database to explain Wilson’s re-instated nomination.
The following year, Wilson’s name, along with that of similarly blacklisted Carl Foreman, was omitted from the credits of “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” and the Oscar for screenplay based on material from another medium went solely to Pierre Boulle, the author of the original novel, who was not otherwise involved with the movie version.
The Academy’s moral position was further compromised in that Wilson had already won an Oscar for “A Place in the Sun” (1951) and had been nominated for “Five Fingers” (1952) under his own name.
Nedrick Young won an Oscar for “The Defiant Ones” (1958) and was again nominated for “Inherit the Wind” (1960), in both cases under the pseudonym Nathan E. Douglas.
Dalton Trumbo won an Oscar for “The Brave One” (1956) under the pseudonym Robert Rich, which the studio had supplied, and another for “Roman Holiday” (1953) using Ian McLellan Hunter as a front.
Albert Maltz used Michael Bankfort as a front for his Oscar-nominated screenplay for “Broken Arrow” (1950). Maltz had been nominated under his own name for “Pride of the Marines” (1945); “The House I Live In,” a short subject dealing with antisemitism for which he wrote the script, received a special award from the Academy that same year.
Ring Lardner Jr., who won an Oscar for the screenplay for “M*A*S*H” (1970), claimed that while he was blacklisted, he won an Oscar using a front, but he would not say anything more out of gratitude to the writer who acted as his front.
But not every embarrassing screenwriting note has its roots in injustice or hypocrisy. Sometimes it’s just a clerical error by the Academy, which explains why Edward Bernds and Elwood Ullman quite graciously asked to have their nomination for best motion-picture story for 1956’s “High Society” withdrawn. The Academy’s red-faced note explains it best: “NOTE: This is not an official nomination. Edward Bernds and Elwood Ullman, the authors of this Bowery Boys quickie, respectfully withdrew their own names and the nomination, aware that voters had probably mistaken their film with a 1956 MGM release with the same title written by John Patrick and starring Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra. (Even so, MGM’s High Society would only have been eligible for adapted screenplay.)”