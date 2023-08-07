The last great spaghetti Western — Sergio Leone’s 1968 classic “Once Upon a Time in the West” — was also the first to have any scenes shot in the American West — in Monument Valley, no less. You can savor that irony and the film’s many others when it screens as the next offering in the News-Gazette Film Series at 1 and 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
One irony in the film’s early development was that Leone really wanted to turn to a gangster saga after completing his trilogy of westerns starring Clint Eastwood (“A Fistful of Dollars,” “For a Few Dollars More,” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”), but Hollywood would give him (lots of) money only for another Western.
So Leone rewatched all his favorite Hollywood Westerns with some of his writer/director friends and came up with a tale of the coming of the railroad to a desert community and the equally dramatic arrival of a harmonica-playing gunman (Charles Bronson) on a quest for vengeance. And he filled his story with references to classical Westerns but gave each one a twist.
His first two scenes deliver a one-two punch to audience expectations. Three gunmen await the arrival of a train, but the dynamic and the denouement are very different from the scene’s model in 1952’s “High Noon.” And one of the gunmen is played by Woody Strode (the title hero in John Ford’s 1960 film “Sergeant Rutledge”), cast against type.
The second scene has an even more striking casting against type as Henry Fonda, almost always a hero and always wholesome in Westerns — most notably as Wyatt Earp in Ford’s “My Darling Clementine” (1946) — plays a heartless, psychopathic killer employed by the railroad to eliminate problems along the way West.
Frank (Fonda) and his men murder rancher Brett McBain and his family just before the rancher’s new wife, Jill (Claudia Cardinale), arrives from New Orleans on the train.
So the film immediately becomes something of a mystery as well as a Western. Why was the family killed? What is Harmonica (Bronson’s character) after? What happened to the money McBain had told Jill he had? Each of the main characters becomes something of a detective trying to figure out the others’ motives and intentions, including bandit leader Cheyenne (Jason Robards), who is trying to find out who was trying to frame him for murdering the McBains.
Leone clearly has a triangular character dynamic going here, recalling the one in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”
But for the first time in a spaghetti Western, a woman actually becomes the main character. Jill quickly develops into the focal point of all the male characters’ plans and machinations without her own drive or the complexity of her character being diminished.
Leone is known for his tight close-ups of character’s faces, and here he contrasts them with the magnificent wide-open vistas of Monument Valley and (Spanish) desert landscapes. And cinematographer Tonino Delli Colli films Leone’s compositions so that even the distant backgrounds of those close-up faces are in focus.
Sweeping crane and dolly shots follow Jill as she enters the boom town of Flagstone and later on as she goes out to bring water to the men laying the tracks. Leone and Delli Colli also employ an unusual and striking camera movement in presenting characters: a shot will start in profile, and then the camera will move around to a full-face view. This becomes most noticeable with Harmonica, who almost always slides into a shot in profile from the right (as opposed to Cheyenne, who generally bursts into a shot from a central doorway).
At least as impressive and stunning as the visuals is the film’s soundtrack. Leone’s films are famous not only for his direction but also for composer Ennio Morricone’s scores. Here Morricone has given the material an operatic treatment, with each main character having his or her own elaborate theme. But Leone and Morricone also exploit natural sounds, and the opening train station sequence is orchestrated with the sounds of a rusty windmill, a buzzing fly, dripping water and knuckles cracking.
Even when not specifically acting as natural music, sounds are as significant as images here — guns being cocked, track-laying noises, sounds of a busy town street, insect calls. Characters notice and remark on them and on what may happen when they stop.
“Once Upon a Time in the West” was cut by about 20 minutes for its original American release, which made some elements enigmatic, and the original reviews and audience reactions were not all that positive. But elsewhere, longer versions did well. It played for four years straight in one Paris cinema, for instance.
The film has been restored to nearly its original length in subsequent decades, though, and has gained the respect it deserves from critics and viewers as a masterpiece in the Western genre.
If you go What:
- The News-Gazette Film Series presents ‘Once Upon a Time in the West’ (1968).
When:
- 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Where:
- Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.
Tickets:
- $7.
Box office:
thevirginia.org or 217-356-9063.