Mad About the Movies | 'Stage Door' looks at struggle to succeed in 1930s showbiz
Today, when Hollywood wants to depict young people displaying their talents and trying to become famous, their goal, as in “La La Land” or “The Fabelmans,” is Hollywood itself.
In the 1930s and 1940s, though, it was Broadway and the stage in general, even if that just meant “putting on a show” to raise money for some good cause.
This week, one of the star-studded classics from that period, 1937’s “Stage Door,” is the next entry in the News-Gazette Film Series, set for 1 and 7 p.m. this Saturday at Virginia Theatre.
“Stage Door” is unique among the breaking-into-showbiz films in that it focuses solely on a group of young actresses pursuing scarce Broadway roles. Set during a downturn in new theatrical productions when roles are even harder to find, the film centers on The Footlights Club, a boarding house for young would-be performers where securing a dinner date can be almost as important (and rare) as landing a part in the chorus line.
The club’s normal bickering and teasing are disrupted by the entrance of upper-class Terry Randall (Katharine Hepburn), who has no stage experience at all but thinks she might be good at it. That puts her at immediate odds with outspoken dancer Jean Maitland (Ginger Rogers), and, of course, as such things usually work out, they wind up roommates. The number of trunks with Terry’s clothes that fill up their room doesn’t improve Jean’s attitude, but it does lead to some witty and arch exchanges.
Then there’s Kay Hamilton (Andrea Leeds), who received rave reviews in a hit production a year or so ago but has not been able to find a part or even get in to see a producer since.
She’s desperate to get the lead in “Enchanted April,” a new play rumored to go into production soon, not only because it would take her back to Broadway but also because she identifies with the character.
Judith Canfield (Lucille Ball) keeps accepting dinner dates from lumbermen visiting from her hometown of Seattle and trying to fix up Jean and the others with other visiting Seattle-ites.
And Linda Shaw (Gail Patrick) regularly gets picked up in a chauffeur-driven limo for an evening with producer Anthony Powell (Adolph Menjou) but never seems to be cast for anything.
Eve Arden, Ann Miller and renowned elder transatlantic tragedienne Constance Collier further add to the colorful collection of Footlights Club boarders.
“Stage Door” is based on a popular 1936 play by Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman which ran for 169 performances and closed only because Margaret Sullavan (already a stage and screen star), who played Terry, got pregnant, and Ferber and Kaufman could not see anyone else in the role (Sullavan’s wealthy, upper-class background matched Terry’s perfectly).
The film changes the dialogue and story so much, though, that Kaufman quipped that RKO should have called it “Screen Door.”
Director Gregory LaCava, once an animator for Walter Lantz, was one of the best comedy directors of the 1930s, though he is not so well known today as, say, Capra or Hawks. Nonetheless, he was nominated for best-director Oscars in two successive years for this film and the screwball comedy classic “My Man Godfrey.” Screenwriters Morrie Ryskind and Anthony Veiller received an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.
Perhaps ironically, even though the film is quite different from the play, the screenwriters had their work lightened by the young actresses and their real-world peers. LaCava had sent an assistant to go undercover in just such a boarding house for young actresses (there actually were such establishments back then) to see how they spoke, and some of that wound up in the film. The screenwriters also listened to the actresses interacting off the set, and some of that found its way into the film as well. And LaCava encouraged his cast to improvise.
And when Terry does get a part in a play, her opening lines starting with “The calla lilies are in bloom again” are dialogue Hepburn actually delivered in a 1934 Broadway play, “The Lake,” for which she received very negative reviews (critic Dorothy Parker famously said Hepburn’s performance ran “the gamut of emotions from A to B”).
Hepburn’s performance here, though, saved her career. She had just had a run of unsuccessful films and was considered “box-office poison” by the industry, but her work here was so well-received that RKO immediately signed her for “Bringing Up Baby,” which she followed with “Holiday” and “The Philadelphia Story,” all with Cary Grant.
Ginger Rogers at this time was busy alternating between dancing with Fred Astaire (she’d already done half a dozen films with him) and demonstrating her range with comedic and dramatic roles. Just three years later, she would win an Oscar for her title performance in “Kitty Foyle.”
Although “Stage Door” is generally considered a comedy and includes some musical numbers (most notably Ann Miller and Ginger Rogers doing some fancy footwork), it does deal with some serious themes that should have run into some censorship problems. It tap-dances around the whole “casting couch” issue with Adolph Menjou’s lecherous producer, suggesting much but never getting explicit.
And there is a suicide, which would have been something the Motion Picture Production Code would ordinarily have forbidden at the time.
“Stage Door” received a best-picture Oscar nomination, and Andrea Leeds was nominated for best supporting actress. The New York Film Critics Circle named LaCava best director and Hepburn best actress, which no doubt helped rejuvenate her career.
Richard J. Leskosky taught media and cinema studies at the University of Illinois and has reviewed films for more than 30 years. He can be contacted at filmcritic@comcast.net. Follow him on Twitter (@RichardLeskosky).