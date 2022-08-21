With all that’s going on (or wrong) in the world today, you might just wish that some higher power could step in and sort things out for humanity. If so, then you should check out the 1951 science-fiction classic “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” the next entry in the News-Gazette Film Series screening at 1 and 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
When a flying saucer lands on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and an alien emerges, he’s almost immediately shot by a nervous soldier, and then a robot comes out and zaps all the weapons of the surrounding troops. Klaatu, the wounded alien (played by Michael Rennie), is taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he tells a representative of the president that he has a message for all the world’s leaders. When the rep tells him it would be impossible to get them all together, Klaatu decides he needs to get out among ordinary people to better understand how humans think.
He escapes the hospital and takes a room in a boarding house, where he meets Helen Benson (Patricia Neal) and her son, Bobby (Billy Gray). Bobby takes Klaatu on a tour of Washington monuments and Arlington National Cemetery, where his father is buried. That in turn leads to Klaatu meeting Dr. Jacob Barnhard (Sam Jaffe), an obvious Einstein stand-in, and arranging with him to get all the world’s top scientists to meet at his saucer for a message about world peace.
As a demonstration of his race’s power, he has all electric power cut off worldwide (except for planes and hospitals) for half an hour. That doesn’t have quite the effect Klaatu had hoped for, though, and things do not go well for him — and possibly, the Earth. Meanwhile, his robot, Gort, starts zapping soldiers as well as their weapons.
“The Day the Earth Stood Still” is one of the best science-fiction movies to come out of Cold War paranoia occasioned by threats of nuclear war and/or Soviet attempts to undermine Western democracies. It’s also probably the most serious of the lot. At the time, though, its overt message of world peace and implied message of universal nuclear disarmament were not the most popular themes while the House Unamerican Activities Committee was looking into the Hollywood’s possible communist involvements — though it did win a Golden Globe as the “Best Film Promoting International Understanding.”
Though not the first film to show a flying saucer or employ a theremin in its score, the appearance of both in this landmark film helped shape the look and sound of science-fiction films for the next decade. Its black-and-white camera work and lighting combine elements of both documentary and film-noir styles. And the acting of Rennie, Neal and Jaffe is exceptional for a science-fiction film of this period. Their faces reveal their thoughts and emotions, adding depth to the dialogue.
Rennie’s slim, angular physique and face subtly suggested his character’s alienness. He was virtually unknown to American film audiences when 20th Century Fox studio head Darryl F. Zanuck spotted him on the London stage and signed him to a film contract (he had had minor and supporting roles in a handful of British films). He gives a fine performance here, but he did not have any further starring film roles, although he was the lead in five seasons (1959-65) of the BBC TV series “The Third Man,” playing a very different sort of Harry Lime from that in Graham Greene’s novella and the film made from it, with Orson Welles as Lime.
Director Robert Wise was eager to make a serious science-fiction film with an anti-militaristic theme. He began his career as an editor and was nominated for an Oscar for his work on 1941’s “Citizen Kane.” He moved into feature-film directing with a couple of Val Lewton’s atmospheric horror films, and “The Day the Earth Stood Still” helped him transition to films with larger budgets. He worked in several genres but won his two directorial Oscars for musicals — the original “West Side Story” (1961) and “The Sound of Music” (1965). He would return to science fiction with “The Andromeda Strain” (1971) and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1979).
Bernard Herrmann, who had also worked on “Citizen Kane,” received a Golden Globe nomination for his score here. He used various electronic instruments, including two theremins, to give the film an otherworldly sonic character, using his music to create atmosphere rather than to suggest character elements.
Hal North’s literate script is generally superior to most science-fiction scripts of the 1950s. It does, however, leave one with a few obvious questions, such as how an intelligent woman like Helen could have wound up with her stolid, jealous fiancé, Tom Stevens (Hugh Marlowe), who betrays Klaatu for his own notoriety and advancement.
On the other hand, the script does feature probably the most famous and quoted line from any science fiction film (with the possible exception of Captain Kirk’s “Khan!!” from 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”) — “Klaatu barada nikto.”
Gort, to whom that line is addressed, was played by Lock Martin, a doorman at Grauman’s Chinese Theater. Martin was 7-foot-7 but physically not strong enough to spend more than 10 or 15 minutes in the confining, hot foam-rubber robot suit. In some scenes, Gort is simply a statue, but ironically, in one where he simply stands behind Klaatu on the surface of the saucer as he addresses a crowd, they could not use the statue because the surface was slanted. So Martin had to stand there in pain, unmoving for the whole speech.
Note: another resident of the boarding house is played by France Bavier, Aunt Bea from “The Andy Griffith Show.” Gray played son Bud in “Father Knows Best.”