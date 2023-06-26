Although I avoid reader challenges as a general principle, this two-question quiz will help bring home a semi-astonishing fact. See if you can answer the questions and figure out the connection between them.
1) What do the following 12 famous film directors have in common: Wes Anderson, Warren Beatty, James Cameron, John Cassavetes, David Fincher, Stanley Kubrick, George Lucas, David Lynch, Terence Malick, George Miller, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, Orson Welles?
Hint: It has nothing to do with awards or types of films.
2) What might these 13 far-less-known directors have in common: Jay Andrews, Harold Blueberry, Bob E. Brown, Noble Henri, Andrew James, J.R. Mandish, Rip Masters, Sam Pepperman, Tom Popatopolous, Rob Robertson, Salvadore Ross, Arch Stanton, Jamie Wagner?
The answer to the first question is that, no matter what other credits (for documentary shorts, music videos, TV episodes and so on) they may have and no matter what awards they might have won, none of these acclaimed directors has released more than 13 feature films at the time of this writing.
Here’s the tally, just for the record: Anderson, 11; Beatty, five; Cameron, 12 (not counting the three further “Avatar” sequels he has in his vault); Cassavetes, 12; Fincher, 12; Kubrick, 13; Lucas, six; Lynch, nine; Malick, nine; Miller, nine; Nolan, 11; Tarantino, 11; Welles — hard to say, since so many of his feature projects were never completed or else not released during his lifetime, but definitely no more than 13 actual features released.
The answer to the second question is that these 13 directors are really just one person — director Jim Wynorski, who also releases films under his own name. In other words, Wynorski employs more fake screen names than those other directors have feature films! In fact, if you add all the variant spellings of some of those pseudonyms, the total jumps to at least 25!
Wynorski, under whatever name, has directed around 100 feature-length films (including TV movies and videos). Some he also produced and/or wrote, and he has written or produced others directed by other (real) people.
I’ve referenced Wynorski films in many columns over the years, usually in those devoted to films with bizarre titles and/or weird or laughable log lines (one-line summaries used to sell movies at film markets). Unlike the better-known directors mentioned above, he has worked in a wide range of genres — action, erotic thrillers, insect fear films, other science fiction, horror, family films, genre parodies, a Western even, and some things harder yet to classify.
His family films include “A Doggone Christmas,” “A Doggone Hollywood,” “Nessie & Me” and “Little Miss Millions” — demonstrating he can work with kids and animals and still turn out productions quickly.
Creature features (which include many titles you may have seen in previous columns — not as recommendations) span many species and even combine them in unnatural pairings: “CobraGator,” “Sharkansas Women’s Prison Massacre,” “Gila!,” “Piranhaconda,” “Camel Spiders,” “Dinocroc vs. Supergator,” “Cry of the Winged Serpent,” “Komodo vs. Cobra,” “The Curse of the Komodo,” “Raptor,” “Dinosaur Island,” “The Wasp Woman.”
Then there are the soft-core parodies, the titles of which recall the exuberant punning titles of 1960s and ’70s porno films: “Hard to Die,” “The Bare Wench Project,” “Alabama Jones and the Busty Crusade,” “The Witches of Breastwick,” “The Breastford Wives,” “The Da Vinci Coed,” “Cleavagefield,” “The Devil Wears Nada,” “The Hills Have Thighs,” “House on Hooter Hill.”
His other soft-core films display titles just as tongue-in-cheek but also demonstrate his willingness to run with a concept: “The Lusty Busty Babe-a-que,” “Scared Topless,” “Sexy Wives Sinsations,” “Sexy Wives Sindrome,” “Busty Coeds vs. Lusty Cheerleaders,” “Busty Cops,” “Busty Cops 2,” “Busty Cops and the Jewel of Denial,” “Busty Cops Go Hawaiian.”
Not surprisingly, Wynorski’s probably most insightful and self-revelatory comment on his craft was “breasts are the cheapest special effect in the business.”
He has also done a string of what could be called “number two films” (or perhaps just sequels to films he did not direct): “Deathstalker II,” “Big Bad Mama II,” “Sorority House Massacre II,” “976-Evil II.”
Wynorski went to film school but flunked out, then worked in publishing for a few years, quit that job and moved to Los Angeles, where he got a job as location manager for a TV show but was fired while the series was being shot. On the flight back to Los Angeles, he met someone who knew Roger Corman and set up an introduction. After working on publicity and a few scripts for Corman, Wynorski directed his first film, “The Lost Empire,” in 1984. The rest is history — on fast forward, averaging more than two films a year.
The Internet Movie Database lists his second film, 1986’s “Chopping Mall” (teens trapped in a mall with malfunctioning robot security guards), as his best known (though “Camel Spiders” and his remake of “The Wasp Woman” will stand out for anyone interested in Insect Fear Films). IMDb also includes many viewer reviews containing the phrases “worst movie ever” and “don’t waste your time.”
But of the low-budget filmmakers who have made scores of films, he is (trust me) far from the worst. His multiple pseudonyms seem to be a function of just the speed and volume of his output rather than embarrassment over the final product. After all, he’s never resorted to using “Alan Smithee,” the traditional pseudonym used by directors who for whatever reason do not want their names on the final release product. He’s also frequently provided me and, I hope, my readers with amusement or bemusement over his titles and plots, and I’m confident that under one name or another, he’ll be turning up in future columns as well.