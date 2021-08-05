PAXTON — A former Paxton school will be featured on a new HGTV show, “Cheap Old Houses.”
The old West Lawn School, which has long sat vacant on West Orleans Street, will be a subject of an episode.
The show features Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein and takes inspiration from their Instagram account, which has a considerable following. It sees the Finkelsteins profiling old homes as they tour the country.
The episode featuring the former Paxton school, built in 1902, will be available on the Discovery Plus streaming service starting Aug. 16 and will air on HGTV the following week, Aug. 23.
The Paxton City Council voted 7-1 in March to rezone the lot where the former school sits from single-family to multi-family use.
In February, the city’s Planning Commission turned down prospective buyer Richard Miller’s request for the rezoning so he could turn the building into five apartments. The council needed to be a two-thirds majority to overturn the planning commission’s decision, but it did so easily as only Alderman Eric Evans voted “no.”
Skip Fouts is the current owner. The sale to Miller has not been completed, but the episode featuring the building is expected to go ahead.
The structures the Finkelsteins feature on “Cheap Old Houses” and their Instagram account must be “architecturally intact” and available for under $150,000.
Ultimately, the goal in featuring the homes is to get them restored “to their former glory.” While touring the homes, the Finkelsteins fill viewers in on their historical significance of the property, making use of Elizabeth’s background in historic preservation. Together, they say, “We always say no sleep until every house is saved.”
The former school is connected to the Upper Room Church but not owned by the church.
This wouldn’t be the first time the building was used as a residence. At one point, Terry Collier lived there. Though there were no initial problems, neighbors soon complained to the city about his pets, which included a couple of jungle cats, one being a tiger. Collier later moved with his animals to the former Ford County jail.
“Cheap Old Houses” fans can watch a special preview of the HGTV series Aug. 9 on Discovery Plus. After that, two new episodes will be added each Monday through the end of the month.
The show debuts on HGTV with back-to-back episodes at 8 and 8:30 p.m. Central time Aug. 9.