CHAMPAIGN — A screening of the 2019 award-winning film “Queen and Slim” will feature Q&A guest Sundiata Cha-Jua, a University of Illinois African-American studies and history professor and News-Gazette columnist.
The movie is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign as part of the Arthouse Experience series.
Cha-Jua is the author of the column “RealTalk: A Black Perspective” for The News-Gazette.
The Virginia Theatre describes “Queen and Slim” as “at once a romance, a road trip, a commentary on race relations and a gorgeous work of cinematography.”
It’s about a young Black couple on a first date that turns into a cross-country trip with police in pursuit.
Tickets are $7.