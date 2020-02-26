CHAMPAIGN — In the wake of the Art Theater’s abrupt closure in October and subsequent bankruptcy filing, the owner of its building is putting the property and business up for sale for nearly $2 million.
David Kraft has owned the building at 126–128 W. Church St., C, since 2001 and reached an agreement earlier this month with the Art Film Foundation to acquire the theater’s projectors, speakers and sound equipment.
“I have enjoyed being only the fifth owner of the building, as well as stewarding the building for two decades,” Kraft said. “The sales price is $1,998,000, and only qualified buyers need inquire.”
The property also includes a commercial space operated as a barbershop and four leased apartments.
The sale would include the theater business and “all accompanying assets, including digital and analog projectors, 20+ speakers, theater seats, marquee letters, film and concession inventory, and sound, lighting, and concession equipment.”
He said energy-efficient windows were added in 2019, a new roof in 2015, and energy-efficient heating and air conditioning in 2005.
The Art Theater closed in late October and filed for bankruptcy Nov. 5.
In announcing the closing of the theater, Art Film Foundation interim Executive Director Rhiannon Bettivia said “the film industry is changing, and we will face systemic challenges that show no signs of abating.”