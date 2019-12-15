With this penultimate column of 2019 we continue the tradition of noting the best and worst products of the past year and forecasting those of Christmases yet to come.
Product of the year goes to the Bose Frames. The Frames upped my bicycling game more than any electric assist could.
Finally a full fidelity personal sound product that doesn’t block ambient sound, doesn’t hurt or dislodge from the ear, and serves double-duty as a decent pair of sunglasses.
Wireless Bluetooth speakers hide in the frame of the sunglasses powered for about three hours by nearly microscopic rechargeable batteries.
They easily pair with your smartphone. Bose bills them as an augmented reality product; I bill them as the best thing ever to happen to podcast listening and music on-the-go.
Prices range from $200-$250 depending on lenses and design.
Bose’s mistake was not partnering with an optical retailer for custom fitting.
5G cell service wins the most over-hyped product/technology of the year. 5G promises some tantalizing benefits in a few years, but it’s not going to improve your life next year and probably not the year after.
While we’re on the phone, the Samsung Fold with its foldable screen ranks up there with 5G as an over-hyped product ahead of its time. You’ll pay over $2,000 for a rather bulky phone that opens to a large, fragile screen.
Samsung (and its competitors who will be introducing similar phones) kludged the Android operating system to work with the larger phone screen. My suggestion is that you buy a good $700 phone and an Apple iPad Mini for $400, or simply a cellular enabled Mini.
As I note yearly at this time, technology enables just about any product if someone will pay for it. Ultimately, there will be phones with origami-like screens or roll-up screens that won’t suffer a short lifespan. If they ultimately offer a phone that fits in my shirt pocket with a full-size, long-lasting screen, count me in.
Another prediction: broadcast TV may transmit 4K resolution in a couple of years, assuming enough strong demand to convince broadcasters to make the investment.
A new video compression system enables the improved definition without changing the overall transmission system.
However, local broadcasters who at great expense finally upgraded to 1080i high definition are reticent to do it all over again for 4K.
Existing 4K TVs would need an adapter to display the improved 4K transmission.
Of course, manufacturers would use that to sell you a new TV.
A chorus of a John Prine song begins with “blow up your TV.” We don’t condone violence.
Thus, another song by an acquaintance, Frank Tedesso, remarks: “I didn’t have to blow up the jukebox; I merely had to pull the plug.”
Nearly every smart TV on the market spies on you.
The most benign simply report back to their manufacturers your viewing habits, which is an invasion of privacy.
However, new voice- and gesture-activated models also are capable of transmitting audio and video back to their manufacturers.
The TV companies then sell this to companies that target you with advertising and possibly worse.
This is trivial since the revelation that hackers can break into this system to steal your data, take control of your TV and listen in to everything you say and perhaps watch you if your TV comes with a camera.
Thus, if your TV has a camera, tape it over when you’re not using it for intended purposes. While you may not wish to defeat the microphone on your TV or its remote (or streaming stick), be careful what you say.
When you’re not viewing programming from the internet, unplug the TV’s ethernet cable or turn off its WiFi.
Also, turn off the “quick start” option on the set-up menu.
As my friend Thom says: “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you.”